Automatic Doors Market: Global Opportunity by Advanced Technologies during COVID-19 Scenario

Global Automatic Door Market was estimated at $22.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $41.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. Growing need for improved building efficiency & construction output is the key driver of the Automatic door Market, which is expected to see accelerated growth in coming years. In entrance automation, Bi-parting automatic doors are the most preferred doors and will witness huge growth in coming years, both in terms of sales and revenue as the Bi-parting Automatic doors is the preferred choice among most of the customers. Automatic doors need less space and are highly convenient.

The manufacturers of automatic doors are developing new products as a strategy to increase their Automatic Door Market shares. For instance, in February 2019, GEZE enhanced its sliding door portfolio with new ECdrive T2 door drive system. The product features fine-framed GCprofile Therm and also features thermal insulation qualities, which reduce heat loss considerably. The product also has a discreet door design, which allows quieter movement of the door. Similarly, in December 2017, GEZE launched the new GEZE Cockpit building automation system. The system includes, networked and automated door, windows and safety technologies and other integrated products. The GEZE Cockpit allows automatic door and window operations, either time triggered, or event triggered.

Sliding segment accrued the largest share in the market. In addition, the expansion of infrastructure sector throughout the globe especially in emerging nations such as Brazil, China, and India fuels the demand for automatic doors. Thus, growing infrastructure sector is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The automatic sliding door market is growing due to the growing construction industry. Given the increasing awareness about new and developed technologies that can be implemented on automatic doors, people are choosing automatic doors for safety, security and privacy purposes. Hence, the demand for automatic sliding doors is booming, which, in turn, is driving the market for automatic sliding doors.

Rapid urbanization & industrialization, increase in residential & non-residential construction, and rise in spending on home remodeling drive the growth of the global automatic door market. On the other hand, high initial costs and less demand for automation in small and emerging economies impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in need for safety and security is expected to create a plethora of opportunities in the industry.

Based on type, the sliding segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global automatic door market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. The same segment is also expected to register the fastest growth of 8.4% by 2026. Rise in new construction and home improvement activities are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the segment.

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global automatic door market. The installation of automatic doors with swinging & sliding mechanism during construction of buildings has helped builders enhance the overall appearance of the building, thereby fueling the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the residential segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during 2019–2026. Rise in demand for residential buildings and increase in consumer expenditures on home improvement are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for nearly half of the global automatic door market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance till 2026. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.1% throughout the estimated period. Strong economic growth, rapid urbanization, and increase in population contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

The key players profiled in the automatic door market report include ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, Rite-Hite Holding Corporation, Royal Boon Edam International B.V, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

And some enterprises, such as Nabtesco and ASSA ABLOY Group., are well-known for their automatic doors. For instance, in October 2019, NABCO launched, NATRUS a new generation of automatic door operator. NATRUS features the same NABCO network system and has CAN communication system. It provides smart setting operation modes and low running cost designs.

