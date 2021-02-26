Automatic Door Market Trend, Share Analysis & Forecast, 2026 | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Insights

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automatic Door Market by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global Automatic Door Market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $41.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Automatic door is automatically operated using various sensors, such as infrared sensors, photoelectric sensors, and others. Infrared works by detecting the change in temperature, for instance, when a human passes through the automatic door, the infrared sensors detect the warmer temperature and operates the door thereby. The system consists of the transmitter and receiver pair, in the front and back of the door.

Automatic door has an application at various places such as residential and commercial spaces, hospitals, and others. Factors such as energy saving, ease of operation, maintaining security, fast and accurate, cable free, and others fuel the demand. Automatic doors in hospital makes it possible for the wheelchair operators to conveniently travel, also, they can be used to secure the particular area in scientific labs and hospital. Heavy investment by government in construction and the growth in the residential sector creates future opportunities. However, high maintenance acts as a restraint for the market.

Global Automatic Door Market Segments

By Type

Sliding

Swinging

Folding

Others

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

ASSA ABLOY Group

Deutschtec GmbH

dormakaba Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

MANUSA GEST, S.L.

Nabtesco Corporation

Rite-Hite Holding Corporation

Royal Boon Edam International B.V

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

