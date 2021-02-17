Automatic Content Recognition Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – Apple Inc. (Shazam Entertainment Ltd.), Audible Magic Corporation, Kantar Media SAS

Global “Automatic Content Recognition Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Automatic Content Recognition market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Automatic Content Recognition industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Automatic Content Recognition Market was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.69 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Automatic Content Recognition Market are: Apple Inc. (Shazam Entertainment Ltd.), Audible Magic Corporation, Kantar Media SAS, Digimark Corporation, Signalogic Inc., Vobile Group Limited, VoiceInteraction SA, ACRCloud, Nuance Communications Inc., Audible Magic Corporation, Beatgrid Media B.V and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2019 – Nuance Communications, Inc. announced that it powers features of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Available first in the new BMW 3 Series, It is an AI-powered digital companion that enables drivers to operate their car and access its functions and information simply by speaking.

– Nov 2018 – Anghami, the leading Music company in the MENA region & ACRCloud teamed up to bring Radar feature, where the user won’t miss a song and will be able to recognize all the songs playing around them. Anghami provides a seamless music experience and allows to play unlimited music on-the-go through mobile

Key Market Trends

Media & Entertainment Sector is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– With DVRs, Video on Demand and over-the-top streaming across all screens has made the viewer’s life significantly better by allowing them to deliver what, when and where they watch, things got more difficult for advertisers and content owners. This is because over the past few years, live audiences decreased and overall viewer engagement declined. Due to the rise of automatic content recognition technology in smartphones and smart TVs, has led to the high demand for automatic content recognition solutions globally.

– During the forecast period the audio, video, and image recognition solution are expected to dominate the solution segment in the automatic content recognition market as it is the most demanding solution, which helps in identifying all types of media content in the smart devices.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Automatic Content Recognition Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automatic Content Recognition industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

