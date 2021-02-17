Automatic Car Wash Machine Market Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players Autec, Inc., Carolina Pride Car Wash Systems & Solutions, Coleman Hanna, MacNeil Wash Systems, Motor City Wash Works, PECO Car Wash Systems, Prestige Car Wash Equipment, WashTec AG, Washworld, Inc. and Others

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automatic Car Wash Machine – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global automatic car wash machine market is expected to reach US$ 6.61 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

The growth in the North America region is highly attributed to the high disposable incomes of consumers and demand for quicker & efficient services.

Automated systems that are used for complete and detailed washing of each and every interior of a car without much water wastages and eliminating the need for inefficient manual labor are the automatic car wash systems. These systems offer high operational efficiencies providing speeds up to 60 cars per hour thereby increasing revenues for the carwash operators. Driveway washing systems resulted in huge water wastages and exposed the environment to hazardous materials with wastewater. Integration of water reclamation systems in the car wash machines has drastically reduced the consumptions of water in a single car wash.

Automatic Car Wash Machine market by systems is segmented into tunnel car wash systems, in-bay automatics car wash systems and self-serve car wash systems. The rise in disposable incomes of individuals in the developed as well as developing economies, rising implementations of strict water regulations on the usage of water for car washing purposes are some of the factors that are proving to be highly conducive to the growth of professional car wash machines market. Automatic car wash machine market is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share.

