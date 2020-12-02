Automated Turf Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2026

The Automated Turf Harvester feature automatic stacking, turf cut depth control system, auto-steering system, and others, which enables one-man operation for turf harvesting process. The Automated Turf Harvester are classified into two major types, namely, roll turf harvesters and slab turf harvesters. The harvested turf in form of rolls are mainly used for large area applications such as in golf courses, sport fields, school playgrounds, and commercial landscaping applications. However, the turf harvested in form of slabs are used in small area applications such as residential lawn applications.

Automated Turf Harvester industry was estimated at $62,151.5 thousand in 2018, and is anticipated to register $155,947.8 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints & opportunities-

Change in consumer preferences towards automated agricultural machinery, shortage of labor on farms, and adoption of natural turfs on sports fields fuel the growth of the global automated turf harvester market. On the other hand, high price. Extra preference levied to large farm owners, and popularity of artificial turf in residential sector are expected to restrain the growth to some extent. However, significant increase in golf courses in the developing nations is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6120

The residential segment garnered the lion’s share in 2018-

Based on application, the residential segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global automated turf harvester market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate through 2019–2026. Increase in housing facilities in the U.S. and UK is fueling the consumption of turf in the residential sector. The golf courses segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the estimated period. Rise in the number of golf courses in the developing nations such as China is likely to drive the market of automated turf harvester.

The roll turf harvester segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product type, the roll turf harvester segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the global automated turf harvester market. Use of roll turf harvester for cultivating turf rolls for large area applications such as golf courses, sport fields and commercial landscaping has propelled the market growth of roll turf harvester. Simultaneously, the slab turf harvester segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the study period. Demand for turf slabs specially for residential applications is driving the sale of slab turf harvester.

For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-turf-harvester-market/purchase-options

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-thirds of the global automated turf harvester market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Highest number of turf farms and strong foothold of major players have resulted in high penetration of automated turf harvester in the province. At the same time, the region across Europe would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.6% by 2026. Growing turf grass cultivation and shift towards fixed crop from niche crop status have accentuated the growth of automated turf harvester in the region.

Key Findings of the Automated Turf Harvester Market:

In 2018, the roll turf harvester segment dominated the global Automated Turf Harvester market, in terms of revenue.

The residential segment is expected to be the largest customer for the Automated Turf Harvester market products globally.

Europe is projected to be one of the most dominant regions and is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the automated turf harvester industry include FireFly Automatix, Inc., Kesmac Inc., KWMI Equipment, MAGNUM ENP, Trebro Manufacturing, Inc. and Turf Tick Products B.V.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research