Automated Truck Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Automated trucks, also referred as self-driving trucks, require no human intervention for the propulsion of vehicle. An automated truck is a commercially used vehicle that relies on different techniques that enable it to sense the surroundings and navigate without any human input. Automated trucks majorly rely on satellites, guided systems, and ground sensors for propulsion. New automated trucks are witnessing rapid adoption in end-use industries. Increase in demand for goods & supplies for faster delivery across various countries escalates the demand for automated trucks, which is estimated to further drive the market over the forecast period.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7475

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Type, End-User, Sensor Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered AB Volvo, Aptiv, EMBARK, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Waymo LLC

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has primarily affected the transportation sector. Furthermore, due to global lockdown, the demand for transport reduced drastically.

Governments have taken several measures to fix the supply chain issues. For instance, trucks were allowed to operate for delivering or picking up goods.

The supply chain disruption & slowdown caused by COVID-19 is expected to decrease freight demand in medium-term transportation.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Automated Truck Market Request Now!

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Shortage of truck drivers and increased supply of goods & materials to various end-users are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increased requirement of fuel efficiency and strict regulation regarding harmful emission hamper the growth of the global market. Autonomous trucks are based on advanced software systems and satellite-based servers. Therefore, the development of a secure database is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the automated truck market.

The automated truck market trends are as follows:

Shortage of trucks drivers

Shortage of truck drivers is a major issue faced by many developing countries, where there is massive demand due to their high production level. Many countries invite international workforce as drivers by offering special visas. However, the demand is still not met as there is a huge number of workers either switching the job or are not interested in the job. Therefore, this significantly increases the need for an automated truck and is estimated to further drive the market over the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7475

Increased supply of goods and materials to various end-users

Companies, such as mining and e-commerce, face the daily challenge of meeting deadlines of customers. Due to competition among these companies, early delivery has become a cutting-edge strategy to maintain a good position in the market. Due to rapid increase in demand for early deliveries and short-term deliveries of raw materials, the automated truck market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Cab Integrated

Cables End-User Mining

Logistics Sensor RADAR

LiDAR

Camera

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automated truck market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the automated truck market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automated truck market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Skype Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7475

Questions answered in the automated truck market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automated truck market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |