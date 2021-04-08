Automated Test Equipment Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026
Automated Test Equipment Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.14 billion by 2026
Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is a machine that uses automation and control systems to detect faults and performs tests on devices. The device on which the test is performed is known as under Test (DUT) or Unit under Test (UUT). ATE can be used to test hardware, software, semiconductors, or electronics. ATE provides quick results, and helps in quickly determining any defects or faults in a particular device. It helps in saving manufacturing costs and prevents he introduction of any device with faults in the market.
Global automated test equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.14 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 3.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand for consumer electronics, rind demand for cost-effective testing, and the high use of system-on chip.
The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Automated Test Equipment market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automated-test-equipment-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in automated test equipment market are Virginia Panel Corporation, MAC Panel Company, Xcerra Corporation, National Instruments., SPEA S.p.A., Western Digital Corporation, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, Star Informatics Pvt. Ltd, Astronics Corporation., Roos Instruments, Inc., CHROMA ATE INC., SAMSUNG, Test Research, Inc., ANRITSU CORPORATION., Exicon Group, Aemulus Corporation, Marvin Test Solutions, Inc., Danaher., STAr Technologies Inc., amongst others.
Segmentation : Global Automated Test Equipment Market
By Type of Test Equipments
Memory
Non-memory
Discrete
Test Handlers
By Component
Industrial PCs
Mas Interconnect
Handler/Prober
By Application
Defence
Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunications
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In January 2019, Lemsys SA, a global pioneer in providing automated test equipments for high power semiconductors was acquired by Teradyne. With this acquisition, it would broaden the test solutions that are provided to customers and with Teradyne’s technology expertise and experience in automation equipment for test and industrial applications, their business would not be confined only to China and Europe, but would grow globally, thereby becoming market leaders in automated test equipment solutions.
- In March 2017, Virginia Panel Corporation, a global provider of Mass Interconnect solutions for automatic test equipments, entered into a business partnership with Amplicon in order to unite its automated test solutions with the best quality products. This partnership would benefit the customers since they would be provided with a simplified and quick test solution for a large variety of products, hence expanding their client base. There would be increased demand for engineered test solutions hence accelerating the demand for this market in the forecasted period
Market Drivers:
- Growing need for cost-effective testing method drives the demand for this market
- Rising complexities in product design accelerates the demand for sophisticated texting methods to ensure reliability and standardised results
- Advancements in technology, including advanced design-for-test and adaptive testing
- Rising demand for consumer electronics and increased penetration of smartphones, with developments such as LTE, 4G, and 5G in smartphones
- Rising demand from the automobile sector due to the increasing electronic use in this sector
- Increased demand for ATE’s in the defence sector to ensure to efficient functioning of equipments and optimal performance
- Innovations and increased applicability of IoT in various sectors leading to automation enhances the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Automated Test Equipments are relatively expensive hinders its growth
- Low profits margins due to stiff competition and rivalry restrains the growth of this market
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automated-test-equipment-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK
Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the Automated Test Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Automated Test Equipment Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Test Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Test Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Test Equipment market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automated-test-equipment-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK
COVID-19 Impact on Automated Test Equipment Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-automated-test-equipment-market?utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-automated-test-equipment-market&utm_source=SagarK&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475