Automated Test Equipment Market Latest Advancement And Global Outlook 2021 – 2026

Automated Test Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The global automated test equipment market was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.89 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

– The market for ATE is primarily dependent on semiconductor chip volume. The industry is positively impacted by the success of consumer electronic devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets et al. Subsequently, the roll out of devices with new features and innovation is also expected to fuel the growth of the industry on the whole.

– There have been significant investments in the hardware market to provide engineers and scientists the flexibility, miniaturization, and portability to adapt to changing needs, while offering a smaller form factor that occupies less space on the manufacturing floor and consumes less energy, than traditional instrumentation equipment. As a result, the product offerings in the market are moving towards integrated solutions, while offering flexible options for a scripting language.

(Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only):

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592084/automated-test-equipment-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=54

Competitive Landscape

The Automated Test Equipment market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The player are working towards gaining a competitive advantage over the other players. Their focus has shifted to product differentiation to get an edge over the competition. The manufacturers are collaborating with other firms to improve their product offerings according to the demands.

– Feb 2018 – Qorvo, a provider of RF solutions, and National Instruments have collaborated to test the first commercially available 5G RF front-end module (FEM). Qorvos QM19000 5G FEM, which combines a power amplifier and low noise amplifier into a single package, is targeted for mobile devices operating in the 3.4 GHz spectrum. The FEM was tested with the advanced NI PXI system as part of an ongoing effort to help customers design and test 5G technology, for early deployments of 5G in mobile devices.

Avail Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592084/automated-test-equipment-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?mode=54

Aerospace and Defence is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The aerospace and defense industry has witnessed a rise in the adoption of intricate devices, in the last three decades, owing to an increasing defense spending by the governments in the region. This has led to the development of technology at a rapid pace, with innovation leading to improvement in the efficiency of existing tools and further covering the new scope of operations useful for a wide range of functions. With larger revenues, the aerospace industry is expected to spend a significant amount in the automated test equipment.

– Engineers are facing the hurdle of developing test plans for new technologies while also supporting legacy systems and prevent the obsolescence, such as avionics and electronics on the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress military aircraft produced in the 1950s and 1960s and still in service more than 50 years later.

– The other major driver in the market is the regulatory environment. For instance, military radios are increasingly being tested to the new specifications of civil airborne software and hardware standards, such as RTCA/DO-178B, Software Considerations in Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification, and RTCA/DO-254 Level C, Design Assurance Guidance for Airborne Electronic Hardware.

– With the implementation of new technology the need for upgrading the test equipment also arises. For instance, U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) refreshed the technology as they transitioned from the older system to the newer system for testing aircraft and weapons on carriers. The organization maintained backward compatibility as a requirement, enabling the eCASS stations to leverage the test program set from the older CASS program.

– Obsolescence mitigation is driving increased investment in test equipment. Most military and aerospace programs run for years, and companies must keep the technology fresh so that they can add new capabilities, plus address the obsolescence issues that always crop up.

– With the increasing revenues of aerospace manufacturers, the investment in testing equipment is expected to increase due to the practice of controlling the input costs to increase the profit margins.

North America is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share

– The growing demand for low-cost consumer products, coupled with a steady rise in the adoption in the semiconductor industry, have been identified as the major drivers for the growth of the ATE market in the North American region. Although ATE are highly expensive devices, they represent a cost-effective solution in the long-term, as they can be used for testing large volumes of samples with minimal human intervention.

– The market in Canada is majorly driven by the resurging mining industry and increase defense spending. Key upcoming identified accounts for the providers are, higher education institutes, like colleges, universities and trade and technical schools and R&D labs.

– The huge aerospace industry of the United States exports more than 60% of all the aerospace production. Many foreign firms are attracted to the country�s aerospace market as it is the largest in the world, characterized by skilled and hospitable workforce, diverse offerings and extensive distribution systems. Automated test equipment further finds its application in the defense sector. The defense industry in the country has a budget allocation, which is more than the entire economy of more than half of the existing countries in the world.

– The application of ATE in consumer electronics such as mobile devices is prospering in order to make the release schedules shorter. With growing cybersecurity threats and rising complexity of applications, organizations are also enhancing the test coverage for their enterprise application suite with the help of ATE throughout the region.

Browse the report description and https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592084/automated-test-equipment-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=54

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Automated Test Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com