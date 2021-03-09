Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Disclosing Latest Advancements 2021 to 2025

Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) investments from 2021 till 2025.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market was valued at USD 7.18 billion in 2019and is expected to reach USD 9.16 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.18% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Daifuku Co. Ltd, SSI Schaefer AG, Kion Group AG, Murata Machinery Ltd, Mecalux SA, Honeywell Intelligrated Inc., KUKA AG, Knapp AG, Kardex AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Viastore Systems GmbH and others.

Retail Segment to Grow Significantly



– The retail industry has undergone drastic changes, with a significant number of countries witnessing a considerable growth rate. The competition faced by companies has made the industries improve their processes and become more efficient to cater to the customers needs.

– The purchasing pattern is shifting toward online shopping. Faster delivery channels and the strategic locations of distribution centers and warehouses are now necessities rather than an option. Given the trend of e-commerce, globally, the demand for ASRS is expected to increase in the retail industry during the forecast period.

– The growing retail industry across the globe is giving rise to the installation of warehouses and its management in the multiple regions. For instance, Costco Wholesale Corporation has been installing its warehouses every year with a consistent growth of 3-5%.

– Increased real estate cost around the existing facilities acts as a stimulus for the sectors to opt for these systems, as ASRS offers additional benefits, like optimum space utilization and increased control over inventory.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth



– Depending upon the wage rate, productivity, and economy status, the demand for automated storage systems in different countries in Asia-Pacific is quite diverse. The increasing technological advancements have enabled the integration of ASRS without affecting the current operation, which is stressed with the rising demand from the e-commerce industry.

– Approximately 400 million people out of 632 million of the population with internet access participated in online shopping. E-commerce is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by the end of 2019. Grocery purchase is a new, emerging trend in online shopping.

– Many automotive companies are expanding their production plants in the region. For instance, Hyundai has planned to open a new factory in Indonesia for electric cars. Also, Tesla has acquired land in Shanghai, China, in 2018 for developing its new electric car factory. The new automotive plants will drive the demand for ASRS solutions in the region.

– In China, automation is occurring at a rapid rate, despite the wage rate being lower (as compared to the European nations and North America, since there has been an increase in wage rate for the past decade) and is expected to continue for the next decade.

Key Developments:

– November 2019 – Mecalux partnered with Master Gift Import to install pallet racks and two blocks of compact racks with the Mecalux Pallet Shuttle system. The warehouse will be filled with pallet racks that will provide direct access to more than 27,000 pallets housed there. To ensure this, two blocks of high-density racks will also be installed and operated using the Pallet Shuttle system, where these racks will store more than 3,400 pallets.

– April 2019 – Daifuku Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of India-based Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited. Vega is involved in the consulting, design, manufacture, installation and after-sales service of conveyors and other material handling equipment within its domestic Indian market.

