Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2020 | Scope Overview, Huge Growth Opportunities, Challenges

Global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is to register a Substantial CAGR of 9.26% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to enhanced precision, efficiency, and productivity in the distribution chain, together with enhanced inventory management.

Automated storage and retrieval systems are just those automated processes that stock goods in a simple interface effectively and safely. They also enable customers to collect items too readily and quickly when required. Several businesses produce a broad range of auto-contained, product-to-person, electronic transport and recovery (ASRS) devices. Technologies manage distinct quantities, kinds and rates of non-palletized inventory at variable rates to meet varying throughput requirements. Keep in mind both the storage density your building requirements and your throughput targets when contemplating the alternatives.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced precision, efficiency, and productivity in the distribution chain, together with enhanced inventory management is driving the growth of the market,

Maximum use of storage and increasing labour costs is propelling the growth of the market,

Increased demand for ASRS in the automotive industry is boosting the growth of the market,

Growing demand from the e-commerce industry is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

A necessity for major preliminary expenditure is hindering the growth of the market

Requirement for technical skills and regular training is hampering the growth of the market

Not suitable for the dynamic operation which restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

By Type

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel Vertical Carousel Horizontal Carousel

Mid Load

Auto store

By Function

Storage

Order Picking

Distribution

Assembly

Kitting

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare

Semiconductors & Electronics

Retail

Aviation

E-Commerce

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019 Daifuku Co., Ltd. declared that it had finalized its purchase of Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited (‘ Vega’) based in India. Vega is engaged in the planning, development, produce, assembly and after-sales services of conveyor belts and other product processing machinery within its national Indian market. With this acquisition Expanding our knowledge and capacities with Vega will enable the development of our manufacturing and delivery company sections across Asia.

In October 2018 Murata Machinery, Ltd. has purchased all the stocks held by Horibe Machinery Co., Ltd., a major machine tool company. Horibe Machinery and it’s subsidiaries are now wholly held subsidiaries of Muratec. As a consequence of this takeover Horibe Machinery and Muratec can reinforce their core competencies and thus provide distinctive manufacturing technologies that can meet the requirements of their clients to further improve their productivity.

Competitive Analysis

Global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market are WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Sencorp White, MIAS Group, IHI Corporation, Hänel GmbH & Co. KG, Automation Logistics Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, System Logistics Spa, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux, S.A., KNAPP AG, Dematic, BEUMER GROUP, Bastian Solutions, Inc., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Fritz SchAfer GmbH, Kardex Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Nilkamal. , Murata Machinery, Ltd. amongst others.

Major Highlights of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market.

