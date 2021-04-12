Automated Sortation System Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

Market Study Report LLC: The Report 2020-2027 Global Automated Sortation System Market Report explores the essential factors of the Automated Sortation System market considering such as industry situations, market demands, market players adopted business strategies and their growth scenario. The Global Automated Sortation System market has been separated by this report based on the key players profiles, Type, Application and Regions.

Global Automated Sortation System Market is valued approximately at USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The automated sortation system is designed to sort numerous consumer products, including packaged food & beverages, mail & parcels, textiles, medicines, and others, thereby reducing the time of operation.

Further, these systems are faster which help companies to achieve a new delivery standard over shorter lead time. It also helps to place material and equipment with more accuracy with fewer items getting misplaced. In a high-volume delivery setting, there is a necessity of high-speed packaging systems formed by the sortation equipment which often promote the adoption for automated sortation system. They are more consistent due to the automation, constant high-speed, and time consistency, thereby contributing to high market growth worldwide.

Furthermore, the rise in adoption and spending on Internet of Things (IoT) technology, surging demand for improving order accuracy and stock keeping unit (SKU) proliferation, and growing adoption across e-commerce and logistics companies are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the Worldwide Semi-annual Internet of Things Spending Guide from International Data Corporation (IDC), the European spending on the Internet of Things (IoT) to grow by 19.8% year-on-year to reach USD 171 billion in 2019. Also, as per source, the overall spending on IoT solutions in Europe will maintain a double-digit annual growth rate throughout the period of 2017-2022 and is expected to surpass USD 241 billion in 2022. Similarly, in 2018, Brazil is further positioned to spend USD 4 million for implementing IoT in the country.

This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for automated sortation system, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high installation and maintenance cost of these systems coupled with dearth of skilled workforce are the few factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Beumer Group Gmbh

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic (KION Group AG)

Honeywell Intelligrated

Interroll Group

Knapp AG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Siemens AG

TGW Logistics Group

The regional analysis of the global automated sortation system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand in transportation and logistics sector, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing spending on IoT technology along with rise in trend of online shopping across developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the automated sortation system market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Linear Sortation

Loop Sortation

By Application:

Retail & E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

