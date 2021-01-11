Automated Sortation System Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

The Automated Sortation System Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Automated Sortation System market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Automated Sortation System Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Automated Sortation System Market:

Daifuku, TGW Group, SSI SCHAEFER, Vanderlande, BEUMER, KION Group (Dematic), Fives Intralogistics, Siemens, Murata Machinery, Intelligrated, Okura, Interroll, Potevio, Shanxi Oriental Material Handling, Equinox, Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Automated Sortation System market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6782.8 million by 2025, from $ 5144.1 million in 2019.

Market Overview

An automatic sorting machine is machinery that according to the preset computer instruction to sorting of goods and delivering the goods to the specified location. Automated Sortation System is similar to conveyors but typically having higher capacity and can divert containers more quickly. Typically used to distribute high volumes of small cartons to a large set of locations, automated sortation systems offer a highly accurate and efficient means of sorting, routing, consolidating, and diverting a wide range of parcel types to unique destinations for the purposes of order selection, processing, packaging, palletizing, storing, and shipping.

Market Insights

Smart IT systems have prompted an expansion in responsiveness and allowed retail distribution centers to significantly reduce inventory by receiving and dispatching goods just-in-time. Some retailers are expected to handle about 90% of their goods in this way. Manufacturers of many fast-moving consumer goods are opting for sortation systems to handle cartonized products as they come off the production line to reduce handling steps. Sortation systems help in reducing cost per case with faster delivery, reducing the inventory in distribution centers.

The global Sortation System is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment sub-segmented into linear and loop sortation. Among these, Loop Sortation System is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Loop sortation systems which is also known as circle sorters are configured with tight radius curves to maximize space. It typically comprised of series of cells linked together on a track. Products are inducted onto these cells manually or automatically along with conveyor systems. Once the cell and associated inventory arrive at a divert location, the divert mechanism on the loop sortation system is actuated, sending the inventory to the associated location.

The global Sortation System market is growing due to the increase in shipping accuracy & efficiency with the sortation system. The automated sortation system is a revolution in the mechanical industry. It is designed to sort the number of consumer products such as packaged food & beverages, post & parcels, medicines, textiles, and others, thereby deliver the packaged products on time. It is generally used for small size products and mainly installed in industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare. Automated sortation system reduces the time of operations or simulation of raw materials. In a high-volume distribution environment, there is a need of high-speed packaging systems determined by the sortation equipment which often determines production speed.

The Automated Sortation System market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Automated Sortation System Market based on Types are:

Linear Sortation Systems

Loop Sortation Systems

Based on Application, the Global Automated Sortation System Market is Segmented into:

Retail and E-commerce

Post and Parcel

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Large Airport

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Automated Sortation System Market these regions, from 2020 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

