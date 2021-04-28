Automated Retail Market 2021 Industry Trends and Growth Prospect to 2027 – Automated Retail Systems, Datalogic S.p.A., Fujitsu, Honeywell, Ingenico, KUKA AG VeriFone, NCR, Pricer AB, Toshiba Tec, Zebra

A Broad Analysis of Automated Retail Industry on Market Strategy, Industry Share, Growth Factors, Revenues, Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts. It helps identify each of the significant hurdles to growth, apart from identifying trends in the Automated Retail market.

Automated retail involves standalone machines situated in areas like malls, airports along with small retail stores. In recent times, the consumers are looking for easy access towards products and services from anywhere and anytime. Global retail industry is expanding and enhancing with extraordinary changes. Retailers require latest systems to ensure cost optimization, accuracy and fast processing.

Economic growth of any country depends majorly on the purchasing or buying capacity of the consumers. Thus, requirement to increase the involvement of customers in purchasing or buying products has obliged the retail sector to automate business operational processes particularly. Additionally, automation is also capable of reshaping the existing retail business model and provide even greater opportunities.

The reports cover key developments in the Automated Retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automated Retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automated Retail market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Automated Retail Systems

Datalogic S.p.A.

Fujitsu Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingenico

KUKA AG VeriFone, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Pricer AB

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corp.

The “Global Automated Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automated Retail market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Automated Retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automated Retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automated retail market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as point-of-sale (POS), barcode and RFID, electronic shelf label (ESL), camera, autonomous guided vehicle (AGV) and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hypermarket, supermarket, single item store, fuel station and retail pharmacy.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Automated Retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Automated Retail Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automated Retail market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automated Retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automated Retail Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automated Retail Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automated Retail Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automated Retail Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

