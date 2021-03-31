Automated Parking System Market Forecast to 2027 -CityLift Parking, FATA Automation Inc, Klaus Multiparking, Park Plus, Parkmatic

The automated parking system consists of hardware & software, and are used to increase parking capacity, improve efficiency, and raise safety and convenience. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of automated parking systems, which influences the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the growing number of vehicles, scarcity of land for parking, and growing demand for green & sustainable parking solutions are some of the major driving factors for the growth of the automated parking system market growth.

Rising urbanization, growing demand for luxury buildings, and smart city initiatives from the government are the key factors booming the automated parking system market growth. However, the high complexity of system and the high capital requirement are the key hindering factors for automated parking system market growth. Moreover, the high demand for safe and convenient parking and the lack of parking space, especially in urban areas, resulting in the rising adoption of an automated parking system, which is projected to boost the automated parking system market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key automated parking system companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

AJ Automated Parking Systems Co., Ltd.

CityLift Parking

FATA Automation Inc

Klaus Multiparking

Park Plus, Inc.

Parkmatic

Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.

Skyline Parking (Fehr Lagerlogistik AG)

Unitronic Corporation Inc.

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

Global Automated Parking System Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software); Automation Level (Semi-automated, Fully-automated); Platform Type (Palleted, Non-palleted); End-User (Residential, Commercial, Mixed-use) and Geography

The global automated parking system market is segmented on the basis of component, automation level, platform type, end-user. The global automated parking system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global automated parking system market is segmented on the basis of component, automation level, platform type, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of automation level the market is segmented as semi-automated, fully-automated. On the basis of platform type the market is segmented as palleted, non-palleted. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, mixed-use.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automated parking system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automated parking system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automated parking system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automated parking system market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automated parking system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Automated parking system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automated parking system in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automated parking system market.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Automated Parking System Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

