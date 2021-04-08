Automated Mining Equipment Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2026
Automated mining equipment entail the reduction of human labor in the mining method. The mining industry is experiencing a shift resulting in the adoption of automation. It requires a huge amount of human capital, significantly within the developing world wherever labor prices are low therefore there is less incentive for increasing potency. There are two kinds of machine-controlled mining- method and software system automation along with its application in for mining vehicles. Mining equipment automation comprises of four different forms namely remote control, teleoperation, driver assist and full automation
Global automated mining equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to safety of worker, productive rising, and Operation Price
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated mining equipment market are 3Bhungária Ltd, 3D LASER MAPPING, 3D-P, AAMCOR LLC, Abacus Engineering Solutions (Pty) Ltd, ABB, Guideline Geo, Access Environmental Systems, Access T&D, Accruent, Action Construction Equipment Ltd. ., adria-mfg.ca, Adrok Ltd., Advanced Fleet Signs Pty Ltd, ADVANCED GEOSCIENCES, INC. , Aero Survey and Photography, PressurePro, AgentFly Technologies s.r.o., Rockwell Automation, Inc. , Autonomous Solutions Inc. and others
Segmentation : Global Automated Mining Equipment Market
By Technique
Surface Mining Technique
Underground Mining Technique
By Workflow
Mine Development
Tunnel Boring
Construction of Access Roads
Site Preparation and Clearing
Mining Process
Autonomous Haulage
Automated Drilling
Mine Maintenance
Hvac
Mine Dewatering
By Type
Equipment
Autonomous Hauling/Mining Truck
Autonomous Drilling Rig
Underground LHD Loader
Automation Solutions for Underground LHD Loaders
Tunnelling Equipment
Smart Ventilations System
Pumping Stations
Others
Hybrid Shovels
Total Stations
Software
Workforce Management
Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance System
Air Quality and Temperature Monitoring System
Fleet Management
Remote Operating and Monitoring
Data Management
Others
Asset Tracking Solution
Payload Monitoring
Communication System
Wireless Mesh Networks
Navigation System
Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)Tag
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In January 2018, Sandvik Pantera Dpi Series Drill Rigs Increased the Productivity of the company as it is intelligent, self-propelled and crawler based surface drill rig. This technology will enable the company to control the whole drilling process with the whole accuracy which will ensure optimal drilling performance. Its lubrication system will promote fast and efficient penetration. In this the oil is circulated through filters which reduces oil and fuel consumption and makes it very economical in usage
- In June 2016 Atlas Copco, a leading supplier of sustainable productiveness solutions, received an order from BHP Billiton for eighteen drill rigs to be used in the iron ore mines in Western Australia as the machine has the capacity of drilling more than one million meters which will provide innovative solution enhancing the customer’s productivity and even assist in maintaining a healthy partnership with BHP Billiton
Market Drivers:
- Increasing necessity for worker safety is driving the market
- Growing requirement for rising productivity is enhancing the market growth
- Reduction in in operation prices is propelling the market to grow
- Requirement for improved productivity in mining will drive the market
Market Restraints:
- Depletion of natural resources acts as a restraint for the market growth
- High cost of automation hinders the market growth
Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the Automated Mining Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
