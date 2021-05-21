Automated Mining Equipment Market 2020 To See Worldwide Massive Growth – Industry Trends, Forecast2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automated Mining Equipment Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automated Mining Equipment industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automated Mining Equipment Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global automated mining equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to safety of worker, productive rising, and Operation Price

Automated mining equipment entail the reduction of human labor in the mining method. The mining industry is experiencing a shift resulting in the adoption of automation. It requires a huge amount of human capital, significantly within the developing world wherever labor prices are low therefore there is less incentive for increasing potency. There are two kinds of machine-controlled mining- method and software system automation along with its application in for mining vehicles. Mining equipment automation comprises of four different forms namely remote control, teleoperation, driver assist and full automation

Market Drivers:

Increasing necessity for worker safety is driving the market

Growing requirement for rising productivity is enhancing the market growth

Reduction in in operation prices is propelling the market to grow

Requirement for improved productivity in mining will drive the market

Market Restraints:

Depletion of natural resources acts as a restraint for the market growth

High cost of automation hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automated Mining Equipment Market

By Technique

Surface Mining Technique

Underground Mining Technique

By Workflow

Mine Development Tunnel Boring Construction of Access Roads Site Preparation and Clearing

Mining Process Autonomous Haulage Automated Drilling

Mine Maintenance Hvac Mine Dewatering



By Type

Equipment Autonomous Hauling/Mining Truck Autonomous Drilling Rig Underground LHD Loader Automation Solutions for Underground LHD Loaders Tunnelling Equipment Smart Ventilations System Pumping Stations Others Hybrid Shovels Total Stations

Software Workforce Management Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance System Air Quality and Temperature Monitoring System Fleet Management Remote Operating and Monitoring Data Management Others Asset Tracking Solution Payload Monitoring

Communication System Wireless Mesh Networks Navigation System Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)Tag



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In January 2018, Sandvik Pantera Dpi Series Drill Rigs Increased the Productivity of the company as it is intelligent, self-propelled and crawler based surface drill rig. This technology will enable the company to control the whole drilling process with the whole accuracy which will ensure optimal drilling performance. Its lubrication system will promote fast and efficient penetration. In this the oil is circulated through filters which reduces oil and fuel consumption and makes it very economical in usage

In June 2016 Atlas Copco, a leading supplier of sustainable productiveness solutions, received an order from BHP Billiton for eighteen drill rigs to be used in the iron ore mines in Western Australia as the machine has the capacity of drilling more than one million meters which will provide innovative solution enhancing the customer’s productivity and even assist in maintaining a healthy partnership with BHP Billiton

Competitive Analysis

Global automated mining equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated mining equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated mining equipment market are 3Bhungária Ltd, 3D LASER MAPPING, 3D-P, AAMCOR LLC, Abacus Engineering Solutions (Pty) Ltd, ABB, Guideline Geo, Access Environmental Systems, Access T&D, Accruent, Action Construction Equipment Ltd. ., adria-mfg.ca, Adrok Ltd., Advanced Fleet Signs Pty Ltd, ADVANCED GEOSCIENCES, INC. , Aero Survey and Photography, PressurePro, AgentFly Technologies s.r.o., Rockwell Automation, Inc. , Autonomous Solutions Inc. and others

Major Highlights of Automated Mining Equipment market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Mining Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Mining Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Mining Equipment market.

