Automated Material Handling Market | Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automated Material Handling Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automated Material Handling industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automated Material Handling Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Automated material handling market will grow at a CAGR of 7.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing presence of start-up companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation is an essential factor driving the automated material handling market.

Automated material handling is defined as automation within the manufacturing unit or the production unit that is responsible for the procurement of the raw material to the delivering of the finished goods to the intended consumer. It helps in eliminating the need for the human work within the manufacturing premises. Equipment that are being used in automated material handling are known as material handling equipment which has the major function of protection, movement, storage among others.

Increasing popularity of AMH equipment among leading industries is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also significant recovery in global manufacturing, increasing labor cost and safety concerns, rising need for automation in industries, rising technological advancements, rising emerging markets, increasing efficiency and productivity of manufacturing and warehouse operating companies and increasing demand for robots in manufacturing units and warehousing facilities are the major factors among others boosting the automated material handling market. Moreover, rising level of order customization and personalization and rising digitization of supply chain processes with integration of IoT and AMH equipment will further create new opportunities for automated material handling market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, increased upfront cost of AMH equipment for SMEs and increased integration and switching costs are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while rising loss in production and revenue due to unwanted equipment downtime and rising requirement of skilled workforce for repair and maintenance will further challenge the automated material handling market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This automated material handling market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on automated material handling market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Automated Material Handling Market Scope and Market Size

Automated material handling market is segmented on the basis of product type, equipment type, system type, function and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the automated material handling market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on equipment type, the automated material handling market is segmented into mobile robot, automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), automated conveyor, palletizer and sortation system.

Based on system type, the automated material handling market is segmented into bulk load material handling systems and unit load material handling systems.

Based on function, the automated material handling market is segmented into storage and transportation.

The automated material handling market is also segmented on the basis of industry into automotive, semiconductor and electronics, metals and heavy machinery, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, retail, construction, E-commerce, chemicals, paper and others.

Global Automated Material Handling Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Automated material handling market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, equipment type, system type, function and industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automated material handling market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the automated material handling market due to rising availability of unskilled labor and lesser production cost, increasing awareness related to warehouse automation, increased emphasis of the leading developing economies such as China and India on robotics and automation, and growing e-commerce industry in this region.

The country section of the automated material handling market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Automated Material Handling Market Share Analysis

Automated material handling market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automated material handling market.

The major players covered in automated material handling market report are GreyOrange., Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd., Scallog, Eiratech Robotics, Dematic, Witron, TGW Logistics Group, Knapp AG, Arcadis, Mecalux, S.A., Performance People, Conveyco, Daifuku co., ltd., IAM Robotics, Material Handling Systems, Swisslog Holding Ltd., Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd, Amber Group India, Advanced Automated Systems, Inc., Taylor Material Handling & Conveyor and l3 Technologies, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Automated Material Handling report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Automated Material Handling market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Automated Material Handling market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Material Handling market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Material Handling market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Material Handling market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

