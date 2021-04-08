Automated Material Handling Equipment Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is to register a substantial CAGR of 9.39% in the forecast period 2026
Automated material handling equipment shall be used for the processing, regulating, securing and motion of products. These instruments are very easy to be used throughout the production, usage and storage method. Automated material handling equipment simplifies the method and is used in contemporary day sectors. The handling of vertical products for industry such as metals & high equipment, aerospace and the manufacturing sector for human beings could be very difficult and poses greater health security hazards for the workers..
Global automated material handling equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 9.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing involvement of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated material handling equipment market are Daifuku Co., Ltd, BEUMER GROUP, Interroll (Schweiz) AG, Kardex Group, Honeywell International Inc., KION GROUP AG, Dearborn Mid-West Company, JBT., Jungheinrich AG, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, KNAPP AG, Siemens, TGW Logistics Group, SSI SCHAEFER AG, Mecalux, S.A., System Logistics Spa, viastore systems GmbH, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION., WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seegrid Corporation, amongst others.
Segmentation : Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
By Product
Robots
Fixed Robots
Articulated Robots
Cylindrical Robots
Scara Robots
Parallel Robots
Cartesian Robots
Mobile Robots
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
Unit Load
Mini Load
Vertical Lift Module
Carousel
Mid Load
Autostore
Conveyor & Sortation Systems
Belt
Roller
Overhead
Screw
Cranes
JIB
Bridge
Gantry
Stacker
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)
By Type
Tow Vehicles
Unit Load Carriers
Pallet Trucks
Assembly Line Vehicles
Forklift Truck
Others
By Navigation Technology
Laser Guidance
Magnetic Guidance
Inductive Guidance
Optical Tape Guidance
Vision Guidance
Others
By System Type
Unit Load Material Handling Systems
Bulk Load Material Handling Systems
By Software & Services
Software
Warehouse Management System
Warehouse Control System
Warehouse Execution System
Services
Maintenance & Repair
Training
Software Upgrades
By Function
Assembly
Packaging
Transportation
Distribution
Storage
Waste Handling
By Industry
Automotive
Metals & Heavy Machinery
Food & Beverages
Chemicals
Semiconductor & Electronics
Healthcare
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
Aviation
E-Commerce
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In April 2019, ABB introduced the latest Ability Stockyard Management System that allows fully embedded cooperative activity by linking all accessible information and method data to optimize mass materials processing terminals and warehouses for coal-fired power plants, metal crops or mines. This mechanism improves the effectiveness of the warehouses in linking successive measures to the full transport chain of products.
- In April 2018, Honeywell International Inc., revealed the latest distribution center software platform that simplifies and streamlines the complicated e-commerce activities. Honeywell International Inc. progress warehouse execution scheme brings together integrated devices, workflows, commands, and workers on a centralized platform and provide real-time exposure to warehouse users and assist creative activities more effective.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing involvement of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation is driving the growth of the market
- Enhanced acceptance of AMH equipment between many leading industries is propelling the growth of the market
- Significant recovery in global manufacturing is boosting the growth of the market
- Increasing wages and safety issues is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Heavy initial cost of AMH equipment for small and medium-sized enterprises is hindering the growth of the market
- Elevated implementation and changing expense is restricting the growth of the market
- The substitution of manual labour and need for skilled workforce and concerns is hampering the growth of the market
Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the Automated Material Handling Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Material Handling Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Material Handling Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Material Handling Equipment market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
