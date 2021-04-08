Automated Material Handling Equipment Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026

Automated material handling equipment shall be used for the processing, regulating, securing and motion of products. These instruments are very easy to be used throughout the production, usage and storage method. Automated material handling equipment simplifies the method and is used in contemporary day sectors. The handling of vertical products for industry such as metals & high equipment, aerospace and the manufacturing sector for human beings could be very difficult and poses greater health security hazards for the workers..

Global automated material handling equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 9.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing involvement of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Automated Material Handling Equipment market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Automated Material Handling Equipment market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated material handling equipment market are Daifuku Co., Ltd, BEUMER GROUP, Interroll (Schweiz) AG, Kardex Group, Honeywell International Inc., KION GROUP AG, Dearborn Mid-West Company, JBT., Jungheinrich AG, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, KNAPP AG, Siemens, TGW Logistics Group, SSI SCHAEFER AG, Mecalux, S.A., System Logistics Spa, viastore systems GmbH, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION., WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seegrid Corporation, amongst others.

Segmentation : Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

By Product

Robots

Fixed Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Scara Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Mobile Robots

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel

Mid Load

Autostore

Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Belt

Roller

Overhead

Screw

Cranes

JIB

Bridge

Gantry

Stacker

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

By Type

Tow Vehicles

Unit Load Carriers

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Truck

Others

By Navigation Technology

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Vision Guidance

Others

By System Type

Unit Load Material Handling Systems

Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

By Software & Services

Software

Warehouse Management System

Warehouse Control System

Warehouse Execution System

Services

Maintenance & Repair

Training

Software Upgrades

By Function

Assembly

Packaging

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Waste Handling

By Industry

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Semiconductor & Electronics

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Aviation

E-Commerce

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, ABB introduced the latest Ability Stockyard Management System that allows fully embedded cooperative activity by linking all accessible information and method data to optimize mass materials processing terminals and warehouses for coal-fired power plants, metal crops or mines. This mechanism improves the effectiveness of the warehouses in linking successive measures to the full transport chain of products.

In April 2018, Honeywell International Inc., revealed the latest distribution center software platform that simplifies and streamlines the complicated e-commerce activities. Honeywell International Inc. progress warehouse execution scheme brings together integrated devices, workflows, commands, and workers on a centralized platform and provide real-time exposure to warehouse users and assist creative activities more effective.

Market Drivers:

Increasing involvement of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation is driving the growth of the market

Enhanced acceptance of AMH equipment between many leading industries is propelling the growth of the market

Significant recovery in global manufacturing is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing wages and safety issues is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Heavy initial cost of AMH equipment for small and medium-sized enterprises is hindering the growth of the market

Elevated implementation and changing expense is restricting the growth of the market

The substitution of manual labour and need for skilled workforce and concerns is hampering the growth of the market

Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Automated Material Handling Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Material Handling Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Material Handling Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

