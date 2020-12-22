Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Application With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Global automated material handling equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 9.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing involvement of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated material handling equipment market are Daifuku Co., Ltd, BEUMER GROUP, Interroll (Schweiz) AG, Kardex Group, Honeywell International Inc., KION GROUP AG, Dearborn Mid-West Company, JBT., Jungheinrich AG, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, KNAPP AG, Siemens, TGW Logistics Group, SSI SCHAEFER AG, Mecalux, S.A., System Logistics Spa, viastore systems GmbH, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION., WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seegrid Corporation, amongst others.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation: Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market By Product (Robots, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Conveyor & Sortation Systems, Cranes, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)), System Type (Unit Load Material Handling Systems, Bulk Load Material Handling Systems), Software & Services (Software, Services), Function (Assembly, Packaging, Transportation, Distribution, Storage, Waste Handling), Industry (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare, Aviation, E-Commerce, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing involvement of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation is driving the growth of the market

The substitution of manual labour and need for skilled workforce and concerns is hampering the growth of the market

In April 2019, ABB introduced the latest Ability Stockyard Management System that allows fully embedded cooperative activity by linking all accessible information and method data to optimize mass materials processing terminals and warehouses for coal-fired power plants, metal crops or mines. This mechanism improves the effectiveness of the warehouses in linking successive measures to the full transport chain of products.

Global automated material handling equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated material handling equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

