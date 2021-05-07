Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Share, Industry Dynamics, Top Trends and Regional Analysis

This Automated Material Handling Equipment Market research report has a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The market report consists of explicit and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about a particular product. The report not only saves valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business. In this winning Automated Material Handling Equipment Market business report, thorough investment analysis is offered which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players and develops the strategies to grow return on investment (ROI).

Major players operating in the AMH equipment market include:

Daifuku (Japan), KION (Germany), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Toyota Industries (Japan), Honeywell International (US), Hyster-Yale Material Handling (US), Jungheinrich (Germany), Hanwha (South Korea), John Bean Technologies (US), KUKA (Germany), Beumer (Germany), KNAPP (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan), TGW Logistics (Austria), Viastore (Germany).

“Automated material handling (AMH) equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2026”

The automated material handling (AMH) equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 43.6 billion in 2021 to USD 76.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the AMH equipment market are growing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) in e-commerce due to onset of COVID-19, increasing presence of startup companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation, rising popularity of AMH equipment among leading industries, and surging labor cost and safety concerns.

“Market for robots to account for largest market share during forecast period”

The robots segment is expected to continue to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Implementing robots significantly increases the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing companies and warehouses. Using robots can reduce labor costs, protect employees from injuries, and provide a high return on investment. Such advantages are fueling the demand for robots in manufacturing units and warehousing facilities. The advantages of implementing robots for such repetitive tasks have been realized by manufacturing and warehousing facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the robots segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AMHE market post-COVID-19 as well.

“Unit load material handling systems to account for larger market share during forecast period”

The robots segment is expected to continue to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. These systems are widely used in various industries as they are cost-effective and can handle several items simultaneously, thereby reducing the number of trips, the time required for loading and unloading, and the cost of handling. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AMHE market faced a bump in its growth. However, it also created awareness amongst the manufacturers and warehouse operators in the e-commerce, automotive, and semiconductor and electronics industry regarding the benefits of unit load material handling systems. Thus, an increase in the adoption of such equipment in these industries is expected.

“Automotive to hold largest size during forecast period”

The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The need for constant availability of components and spare parts, just-in-time (JIT) delivery of materials, and reduction in the cost of unproductive labor are driving the growth of the automotive industry segment. Automotive is amongst the most innovative industries in terms of using automated equipment. The industry has shown remarkable resilience from May 2020 to December 2020. The automotive market of Europe and the US is expected to achieve the pre-COVID-19 level by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, China has already rebounded, nearing the pre-COVID-19 level, with the potential to achieve 30 million new vehicle sales by 2025.

“APAC is expected to capture largest market size during forecast period”

The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the AMH equipment market during the forecast period. Rising awareness related to warehouse automation, increased emphasis of the leading economies such as China and Japan on robotics and automation, and the growing e-commerce industry are some of the primary factors contributing to the higher share of APAC in the AMH equipment market. The rapid growth of automotive, e-commerce, food & beverages, and healthcare industries in emerging economies, such as China and Japan, has contributed to the growth of the AMH equipment market in APAC. Moreover, governments in APAC countries are increasingly emphasizing safety and security on production floors, which can be best achieved by the implementation of AMH equipment. The market is witnessing rapid growth in countries such as China and Japan, owing to increasing investments by manufacturers and suppliers in the installation of such equipment at warehouses and distribution centers.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

By Company Type : Tier 1 = 40%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 25%

: Tier 1 = 40%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 25% By Designation : C-Level Executives = 48%, Directors = 33%, and Others= 19%

: C-Level Executives = 48%, Directors = 33%, and Others= 19% By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 18%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 7%

Research Coverage:

The research report on the global AMH equipment market covers the market based on products, system type, industry, and region. Based on products, the market has been segmented into robots, automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), conveyors & sortation systems, cranes, warehouse management system (WMS), automated guided vehicle (AGV). Based on system type, the AMH equipment market has been segmented into unit load material handling systems, bulk load material handling systems. Based on Industry, the market has been segmented into automotive, semiconductor & electronics, metals & heavy machinery, chemicals, food & beverages, e-commerce, healthcare, aviation, third party logistics (3PL), others. The report covers four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report segments the AMH equipment market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the sub segments across different products, system type, industry, and regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, expected market scenario and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report helps to understand the COVID-19 impact on the AMH equipment market