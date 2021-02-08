Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Global Outlook 2021: Schaefer, Intelligrated, Daifuku, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, Dematic

The Market Research on the “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2021-2025”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Automated Material Handling Equipment market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Automated Material Handling Equipment investments from 2021 till 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Material Handling Equipment market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16940 million by 2025, from $ 13050 million in 2019.

The prominent players in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market :

Schaefer, Intelligrated, Daifuku, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, Dematic, Fives group, Mecalux, Swisslog AG, Beumer group, Viastore, System Logistics, Knapp, Grenzebach, TGW Logistics, Witron, Kardex AG, and Others.

Key Highlights: –

In November 2020, Vanderlande was contracted by Dutch organic food retailer Udea to deliver an advanced goods-to-person system.

In October 2020, SSI Schaefer was contracted by Coop, one of the leading food retailers in Sweden, for intralogistics to provide a cutting-edge, energy-efficient, and highly automated logistics solution for its new 77,000-m² distribution center in Eskilstuna (Sweden).

Based on Types, Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is segmented into:

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

Robotic Systems

Based on Application, Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is segmented into:

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Airport

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market these regions, from 2021 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter 4: Industry Analysis by Regions

Chapter 5: Industry Analysis by Type

Chapter 6: Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7: Key Companies Profiled

Chapter 8: Industry Manufacturers Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics

Chapter 11: Industry Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source

