Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2020 Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automated Material Handling Equipment industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global automated material handling equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 9.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing involvement of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation.

Automated material handling equipment shall be used for the processing, regulating, securing and motion of products. These instruments are very easy to be used throughout the production, usage and storage method. Automated material handling equipment simplifies the method and is used in contemporary day sectors. The handling of vertical products for industry such as metals & high equipment, aerospace and the manufacturing sector for human beings could be very difficult and poses greater health security hazards for the workers.

Market Drivers:

Increasing involvement of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation is driving the growth of the market

Enhanced acceptance of AMH equipment between many leading industries is propelling the growth of the market

Significant recovery in global manufacturing is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing wages and safety issues is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Heavy initial cost of AMH equipment for small and medium-sized enterprises is hindering the growth of the market

Elevated implementation and changing expense is restricting the growth of the market

The substitution of manual labour and need for skilled workforce and concerns is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

By Product

Robots Fixed Robots Articulated Robots Cylindrical Robots Scara Robots Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Mobile Robots

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Unit Load Mini Load Vertical Lift Module Carousel Mid Load Autostore

Conveyor & Sortation Systems Belt Roller Overhead Screw

Cranes JIB Bridge Gantry Stacker

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) By Type Tow Vehicles Unit Load Carriers Pallet Trucks Assembly Line Vehicles Forklift Truck Others By Navigation Technology Laser Guidance Magnetic Guidance Inductive Guidance Optical Tape Guidance Vision Guidance Others



By System Type

Unit Load Material Handling Systems

Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

By Software & Services

Software Warehouse Management System Warehouse Control System Warehouse Execution System

Services Maintenance & Repair Training Software Upgrades



By Function

Assembly

Packaging

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Waste Handling

By Industry

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Semiconductor & Electronics

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices

Aviation

E-Commerce

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, ABB introduced the latest Ability Stockyard Management System that allows fully embedded cooperative activity by linking all accessible information and method data to optimize mass materials processing terminals and warehouses for coal-fired power plants, metal crops or mines. This mechanism improves the effectiveness of the warehouses in linking successive measures to the full transport chain of products.

In April 2018, Honeywell International Inc., revealed the latest distribution center software platform that simplifies and streamlines the complicated e-commerce activities. Honeywell International Inc. progress warehouse execution scheme brings together integrated devices, workflows, commands, and workers on a centralized platform and provide real-time exposure to warehouse users and assist creative activities more effective.

Competitive Analysis

Global automated material handling equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated material handling equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Automated Material Handling Equipment report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Automated Material Handling Equipment market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Material Handling Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Material Handling Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

