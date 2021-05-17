Automated Material Handling Equipment and Systems Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2016 – 2024

Material handling generally refers to short distance mobility between an automobile and a building, and within the boundaries of buildings. It uses a broad range of automated, semi-automated and manual equipment. Material handling equipment and systems are mechanical equipment and systems used to move, store, control, and protect materials, products and good during the course of manufacturing, circulation, consumption and clearance. This generates utility by means of storage, handling, and control of materials. The prime goals of these systems are development of product quality, productivity and labor safety, and decline in labor costs, operating costs and lead time for manufacturing.

One of the key driving factors for the global automated material handling equipment and services market is the increase in automated adoption. Another aspect boosting growth of this market is the focus on safe conditions for working in industries. Besides, the advancing applications in case of e-commerce evoke the companies to react rapidly as far as outbound and returns logistics is concerned, and this simplifies the processes of ordering. Moreover distribution systems and automation warehouses satisfy the logistic needs of this sector.

The development of the global automated material handling equipment and systems market is restrained by issues such as rise in prices, high expenditure on capital, high maintenance costs of equipment and systems, concerns regarding manual labor replacement, and shortage of skilled labor supply. The challenge towards the end-use industries lies in the choosing of technology that is sufficient for the business needs and balances the trade-off between the performance and cost of the automated material handling equipment and systems.

The increase in demand for a diverse range of automated material handling equipment and systems encourages the producers to lay emphasis on innovation to bear the competition. This exhibits massive promise for the global market. Furthermore, automation investment is, at times, considered to be a technological upgrade and not a separate application.

The global automated material handling equipment and systems market is segmented according to application, equipment, and operation type. On the basis of application, this market can be segmented into retail, automotive, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and other applications. Manufacturing and automotive are leading the market at present, together consisting of a majority of the market share. Due to the rapid increase in demand for products of e-commerce, the retail segment is forecast to account for the highest rate of growth. The segments on the basis of equipment are automated storage and retrieval systems, automated guided vehicle systems, robotic systems, and sortation and conveyor systems. Guided vehicle systems are forecast to account for the highest growth rate, while robotic systems has been dominating the market in terms of market share. \

On the basis of geography, the global automated material handling equipment and systems market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. With countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. adopting automated material handling equipment and systems rapidly, Europe records about a third of the total market share globally. In terms of growth rate, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing owing to rising demand for automation, and advancement in the manufacturing segment.

The key players in the automated material handling equipment and systems market globally are KION Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Bastian Solutions, Daifulu Co., Beumer Group, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Dematic Gmbh, JBT Corporation, KUKA AG and Jungheinrich AG.