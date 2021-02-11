Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market 2021 Global Outlook- Daifuku Co. Ltd., Kardex Group, KION Group, JBT Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, SSI Schaefer AG

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) investments from 2021 till 2026.The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market was valued at USD 55,907.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11,2983 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.7%, during the period of 2021 – 2026.

The Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Daifuku Co. Ltd., Kardex Group, KION Group, JBT Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, SSI Schaefer AG, KNAPP AG, Mecalux SA, System Logistics, Viastore Systems GmbH, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Interroll Group, WITRON Logistik, Dearborn Mid-West Company, KUKA AG, Honeywell Intelligrated, Murata Machinery Ltd, Toyota Industries CorporationAmongst Others.

Key Developments:

– February 2020 – TGW Logistics Group GMBH announced that it started building a highly automated intralogistics system in Berkel and Rodenrijs for Fource. By carrying out this project, the customer will bundle its intralogistics at one location and taking an important step in optimizing the supply chain, where FlashPick is the core of the highly automated solution.

– February 2020 – TJ Morris Ltd, one of the UK`s fastest-growing and highest-rated retailers in Europe, selected WITRON to pursue its expansion strategy. The company signed the contract for the design and implementation of a 79,000 square meter, highly dynamic distribution center in Warrington (North West England). It will store 12,000 different items from the dry goods assortment.

– January 2020 – SI Schaefer and the solution provider of automatic picking and digital applications, BD Rowa, agreed to continue to collaborate. The two companies extended the corresponding contract by five more years. The aim of the cooperation is to provide customers in the healthcare sector an overall solution to prepare them for future processes, such as e-prescriptions or establishing Hub & Spoke models.

– January 2020- BEUMER offers tailor-made systems for the entire material flow chain from receiving and unloading the delivery vehicle to storing, sampling, and conveying the materials. The system provider has now developed a screw weigh feeder suitable for a variety of materials to provide precise and controlled feeding.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591927/automated-material-handling-amh-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?source=&Mode=SD48

Scope of the Report:

The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, which has been conducted under the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, has established that workplace injuries have decreased by 25% in 10 years, due to the advent of various technologies in the workplace. This helps in boosting the automated material handling market.

– With the increasing trend of industry 4.0, which invites collaboration between automated systems within facilities, warehouse managers are now interested in having enterprise-wide automation. They have been increasingly deploying goods with RFID tags, which increases the transparency and traceability of products. These technologies aid in the implementation of systems, such as robots and other technology to transform material handling technology.

– Since automation can be used to optimize an existing labor force, and it is capable of increasing productivity from 200% to 600%, systems (like horizontal and vertical carousels and VLMs) support flexible staffing measures, by enabling just one worker to handle the picking assignments of multiple operators.

– According to the 2019 Industry Report of MHI, about 65% of supply chain professionals revealed that hiring and retaining a skilled workforce continue to be among the biggest obstacles faced by their businesses. Since millennials are known for placing high importance on the quality of time-off and the ability to work on top-notch automated projects, automated warehouses are being marked as lucrative sources of employment and advanced learning.

Key Market Trends:

Airport Developments to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– With the increasing volume of cross-border air freight dedicated to quick deliveries, the e-commerce sector is expected to boost the demand for automated material handling solutions such as tugs, ASRS, and sortation systems as heavy air freight carriers draw a considerable attention to AMH solutions.

– According to a report published by IATA in March 2019, world air cargo traffic is forecast to increase dynamically, with the annual growth rate of over 4% in the next 20 years. In that, air freight is projected to grow at a rate of 4.3% per annum.

– The North American airport industry is one of the largest airport industries in the world. It provides services to about 1,011.5 million domestic and international passengers every year. It is also home to some of the worlds biggest airports and is expected to bolster the adoption of automation, to ensure no disruptions in the business model.

– For instance, Crisplant, a foremost global supplier of automated baggage handling systems, designed, manufactured, and installed fully-automated baggage handling systems, which have been integrated with the security screening equipment deployed by Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), in Canadas Halifax International Airport.

– Since December 2019, London Stansted Airport has been investing EUR 59 million in a new baggage delivery system, updating the huge network of conveyor belts and lifts underneath the main terminal, which transports up to 30,000 bags every day. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591927/automated-material-handling-amh-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?source=&Mode=SD48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com