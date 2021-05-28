Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Rising Demand for Decreasing the Contamination of Samples to Drive the Market

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Overview

Automated liquid handling systems are a type of multipurpose tools which are mainly designed for performing multiple tasks in laboratories such as mixing, sampling, and automatically combining of liquid samples.

Such system helps in eliminating sample contamination and aids in reducing manual laboratory work through automatically performing various laboratory tasks. Automated liquid handling system is capable in measuring reagents, samples, and also ensures uniform liquid addition to bioassays. This system helps in minimizing the processing time along with eliminating laboratory errors.

The global automated liquid handling systems market is mainly segmented on the basis of product, modality, end-user, and geography. Under product type, multi-instrument system, standalone systems, and others are the prominent segments comprising the market. Whereas, with respect to modality, key segments present in the global automated liquid handling systems market are disposable tips and fixed tips. End-user wise, the key segments comprising the market are research organizations, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Key Trends

Rising production of vaccine, growing pharmaceutical companies investing in vaccines production, and increasing infectious diseases are the major factors driving demand in the global automated liquid handling systems market. Automated liquid handling system offers a wide array of volume range capabilities, adaptability and flexibility, and also advantageous in the area of handling samples of different viscosities, and controlling contamination.

Such USPs are also fueling the global automated liquid handling systems market. Automated liquid handling systems is extensively used in biochemical and chemical laboratories. Such system plays an integral role in proteomic and genomic research, nucleic acid purification, and liquid extraction. All such factors are boosting the global automated liquid handling systems market.

Furthermore, many drug development laboratories are utilizing the automated liquid handling systems for avoiding human errors during research. Apart from this, automated liquid handling systems are also widely adopted in various diagnostic centers and hospitals for identifying the type of disease. Rising demand for early detection of diseases, growing demand for treatment of various chronic and life threatening diseases, and increasing incidences of new diseases also fueling the demand in the global automated liquid handling systems market.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Regional Outlook

The global automated liquid handling systems market mainly covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is leading the global automated liquid handling systems market as the region has seen rising number of life science projects. Growing research and development of new drugs, rapid establishment of healthcare industry, and increasing investments in clinical laboratories are also fueling the automated liquid handling systems market in this region. However, rising numbers of research institute in Asia Pacific makes this region exhibit a substantially fast growth.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global automated liquid handling systems market are Hamilton Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, and Agilent Technologies, and Hudson Robotics. Each of these companies has been broadly described in the report in terms of prime strategies, revenue gained in recent times, and growth projected to attain in forthcoming years, in terms of market shares.

