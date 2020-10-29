AUTOMATED HOSPITAL BEDS MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY OUTLOOK: POST COVID-19 INVESTORS EYE BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED |INVACARE CORPORATION.(US), LINET (US), TRANSFER MASTER (US), EHOB (US)

Automated Hospital Beds Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 3.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of 1.94 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancement in medical devices.

Global Automated Hospital Beds Market By Type (Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic), Technology (Basic, Smart), Application (Critical Care, Acute Care, Long Term Care), Usage (General Purpose, Intensive Care, Delivery/Birthing, Bariatric, Pediatric, Pressure Relief, Psychiatric Care, Others), By Power (Electrical, Manual, Semi-Electric), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Medical equipment such as hospital beds are in high demand irrespective of country or region. Automated hospital beds are used for patients with reduced mobility to ensure the comfort and secure them from external damage.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 56.9 million people died in 2016, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement in medical devices will help in the growth of the market.

Increased incidence of life-threatening diseases will drive the growth of market

Increasing number of geriatric population

Market Restraints

High cost of automated hospital beds

Declining number of beds in public hospitals

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Automated Hospital Beds Market

By Type

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

General beds

Pediatric beds

Pressure relief beds

Bariatric beds

Birthing beds

By Technology

Basic

Smart

By Application

Critical Care

Acute Care

Long Term Care

By Usage

General Purpose

Intensive Care

Delivery/Birthing

Bariatric

Pediatric

Pressure Relief

Psychiatric Care

Others

By End users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

By Power

Electric beds

Manual beds

Semi-electric beds

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

On 18 th April, 2018 China’s Fosun invested up to USD 350 million in Fortis Healthcare to own upto 25% stake in the hospital and diagnostic chain in order to increase the number of beds by 2000 in China.

April, 2018 China’s Fosun invested up to USD 350 million in Fortis Healthcare to own upto 25% stake in the hospital and diagnostic chain in order to increase the number of beds by 2000 in China. On 11thMarch, 2019, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced the definitive agreement to acquire Voalte, Inc., a pioneer and leader in real-time, mobile healthcare communications. The acquisition of Voalte will accelerate Hill-Rom’s leadership in care communications and advance the company’s digital and mobile communications platform and capabilities.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automated hospital beds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated hospital beds market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America,Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global automated hospital beds market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

