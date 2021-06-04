Automated Hospital Beds Market Notable Developments, Potential Players & Worldwide Opportunities 2027

The report titled “Automated Hospital Beds Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2027)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Automated Hospital Beds market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Automated Hospital Beds industry. Growth of the overall Automated Hospital Beds market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The market research includes likes and dislikes of a specific market segment in a certain geographical area, their expectations, and readiness etc. Similarly, this market report is useful to learn more about the target market and understand the various factors involved in the buying decisions.

Global Automated Hospital Beds Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 3.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of 1.94 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancement in medical devices.

Automated Hospital Beds Market: Players Segment Analysis

Stryker (US)

PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD (Japan)

Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US)

Invacare Corporation.(US)

LINET (US)

Transfer Master (US)

EHOB (US)

Medical equipment such as hospital beds are in high demand irrespective of country or region. Automated hospital beds are used for patients with reduced mobility to ensure the comfort and secure them from external damage.According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 56.9 million people died in 2016, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Global Automated Hospital Beds market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. This market report contains precise introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business.

Automated Hospital Beds Market Segmentation:

By Type

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

General beds

Pediatric beds

Pressure relief beds

Bariatric beds

Birthing beds

By Technology

Basic

Smart

Automated Hospital Beds Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Automated Hospital Beds Market Report Includes:

Data tables

Overview of the global Automated Hospital Beds market

Detailed key players analysis across regions

Analyses of global market trends, with historical data, estimates for 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2021

Insights into regulatory and environmental developments

Information on the supply and demand scenario and evaluation of technological and investment opportunities in the Automated Hospital Beds market

Profiles of major players in the industry

Competitive Landscape and Automated Hospital Beds Market Share Analysis

Global automated hospital beds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated hospital beds market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America,Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automated hospital beds market are Stryker (US), PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD (Japan), Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US), Invacare Corporation.(US), LINET (US), Transfer Master (US), EHOB (US), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Merivaara Corp. (Finland), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Arjo (Sweden), Gendron Inc. (US), United Surgical Industries (India), Janak Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India) and few among others.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the Global Automated Hospital Beds Market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Automated Hospital Beds Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Market Drivers

Technological advancement in medical devices will help in the growth of the market.

Increased incidence of life-threatening diseases will drive the growth of market

Increasing number of geriatric population

Market Restraints

High cost of automated hospital beds

Declining number of beds in public hospitals

Key Developments in the Market:

On 18 th April, 2018 China’s Fosun invested up to USD 350 million in Fortis Healthcare to own upto 25% stake in the hospital and diagnostic chain in order to increase the number of beds by 2000 in China.

April, 2018 China’s Fosun invested up to USD 350 million in Fortis Healthcare to own upto 25% stake in the hospital and diagnostic chain in order to increase the number of beds by 2000 in China. On 11th March, 2019, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced the definitive agreement to acquire Voalte, Inc., a pioneer and leader in real-time, mobile healthcare communications. The acquisition of Voalte will accelerate Hill-Rom’s leadership in care communications and advance the company’s digital and mobile communications platform and capabilities.

