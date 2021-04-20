Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020 – 2027

“

Automated Home Blood Pressure MonitorsAutomated Home Blood Pressure Monitors employ oscillometric measurements and electronic calculations rather than auscultation. They may use automatic inflation, but both types are electronic, easy to operate without training, and can be used in noisy environments.

The classification of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors includes Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor and other, and the proportion of Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor in 2016 is about 75.4%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is widely sales on Offline and Online. The most proportion of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is sales through Offline, and the consumption proportion is about 81.9% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors, with a production market share nearly 90.1% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.4% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.2%.

Market competition is intense. OMRON, A&D, Microlife, NISSEI, Panasonic, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. They are also the main international exporters. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

One important reason for the consistent rise in revenue over the years is that the worldwide population of those aged 65 and above will continue to grow over time, making up an increasingly larger percentage. A second reason for the growth of the market stems from the continuing peril imposed by cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, responsible for more than 30 percent of annual deaths.

The Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – OMRON, A&D, Microlife, NISSEI, Panasonic, Hill-Rom, Yuwell, Beurer, Citizen, Andon, Rossmax, Bosch + Sohn, Homedics, Kingyield, Sejoy,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Offline, Online,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

1.4.3 Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Offline

1.3.3 Online

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 OMRON

11.1.1 OMRON Corporation Information

11.1.2 OMRON Overview

11.1.3 OMRON Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 OMRON Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.1.5 OMRON Related Developments

11.2 A&D

11.2.1 A&D Corporation Information

11.2.2 A&D Overview

11.2.3 A&D Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 A&D Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.2.5 A&D Related Developments

11.3 Microlife

11.3.1 Microlife Corporation Information

11.3.2 Microlife Overview

11.3.3 Microlife Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Microlife Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.3.5 Microlife Related Developments

11.4 NISSEI

11.4.1 NISSEI Corporation Information

11.4.2 NISSEI Overview

11.4.3 NISSEI Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 NISSEI Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.4.5 NISSEI Related Developments

11.5 Panasonic

11.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.5.2 Panasonic Overview

11.5.3 Panasonic Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Panasonic Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.5.5 Panasonic Related Developments

11.6 Hill-Rom

11.6.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hill-Rom Overview

11.6.3 Hill-Rom Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Hill-Rom Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.6.5 Hill-Rom Related Developments

11.7 Yuwell

11.7.1 Yuwell Corporation Information

11.7.2 Yuwell Overview

11.7.3 Yuwell Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Yuwell Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.7.5 Yuwell Related Developments

11.8 Beurer

11.8.1 Beurer Corporation Information

11.8.2 Beurer Overview

11.8.3 Beurer Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Beurer Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.8.5 Beurer Related Developments

11.9 Citizen

11.9.1 Citizen Corporation Information

11.9.2 Citizen Overview

11.9.3 Citizen Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Citizen Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.9.5 Citizen Related Developments

11.10 Andon

11.10.1 Andon Corporation Information

11.10.2 Andon Overview

11.10.3 Andon Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Andon Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Product Description

11.10.5 Andon Related Developments

11.12 Bosch + Sohn

11.12.1 Bosch + Sohn Corporation Information

11.12.2 Bosch + Sohn Overview

11.12.3 Bosch + Sohn Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Bosch + Sohn Product Description

11.12.5 Bosch + Sohn Related Developments

11.13 Homedics

11.13.1 Homedics Corporation Information

11.13.2 Homedics Overview

11.13.3 Homedics Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Homedics Product Description

11.13.5 Homedics Related Developments

11.14 Kingyield

11.14.1 Kingyield Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kingyield Overview

11.14.3 Kingyield Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Kingyield Product Description

11.14.5 Kingyield Related Developments

11.15 Sejoy

11.15.1 Sejoy Corporation Information

11.15.2 Sejoy Overview

11.15.3 Sejoy Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Sejoy Product Description

11.15.5 Sejoy Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Production Mode & Process

12.4 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Sales Channels

12.4.2 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Distributors

12.5 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Industry Trends

13.2 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Drivers

13.3 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Challenges

13.4 Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Therefore, Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors.”