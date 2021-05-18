Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Research Report by Manufacturers, Region, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

﻿



A Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Research Report 2021-2025 :-

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe.

The Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) market 2021. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including old and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendors’ information. the report also provides a complete overview of Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) market including Top Players or vendors, application, Type, Share, and latest market trends.

Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market By Key Players



Egemin Automation Inc.

inVia Robotics, Inc.

Balyo Inc.

Swisslog Holding Ltd.

System Logistics Spa

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Kollmorgen

Seegrid Corporation

Locus Robotics

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Dematic Corp.

JBT Corporation

Transbotics

Elettric80 SpA

EK Automation

KMH Systems, Inc.





Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market By Type



Unit Load Carrier

Forklift Truck

Tow Vehicle

Pallet Truck

Assembly Line Vehicle

Others





Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market By Application



Automotive

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Aerospace

Healthcare

Logistics

Retail

Others







Table of Content

1 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forces

3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Export and Import

5.2 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market – By Type

6.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production, Price and Growth Rate of Unit Load Carrier (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production, Price and Growth Rate of Forklift Truck (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production, Price and Growth Rate of Tow Vehicle (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production, Price and Growth Rate of Pallet Truck (2015-2020)

6.7 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production, Price and Growth Rate of Assembly Line Vehicle (2015-2020)

6.8 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Production, Price and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

7 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market – By Application

7.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Growth Rate of Food & Beverages (2015-2020)

7.5 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace (2015-2020)

7.6 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

7.7 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Growth Rate of Logistics (2015-2020)

7.8 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

7.9 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

8 North America Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market

8.1 North America Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

8.2 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

8.3 Canada Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

8.4 Mexico Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

9.2 Germany Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

9.4 France Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

9.5 Italy Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

9.6 Spain Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

10.2 China Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

10.3 Japan Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

10.4 South Korea Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

10.6 India Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

11.3 UAE Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

11.4 South Africa Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Analysis

12.1 South America Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

12.2 Brazil Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Egemin Automation Inc.

13.1.1 Egemin Automation Inc. Basic Information

13.1.2 Egemin Automation Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Egemin Automation Inc. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 inVia Robotics, Inc.

13.2.1 inVia Robotics, Inc. Basic Information

13.2.2 inVia Robotics, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 inVia Robotics, Inc. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Balyo Inc.

13.3.1 Balyo Inc. Basic Information

13.3.2 Balyo Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Balyo Inc. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Swisslog Holding Ltd.

13.4.1 Swisslog Holding Ltd. Basic Information

13.4.2 Swisslog Holding Ltd. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Swisslog Holding Ltd. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 System Logistics Spa

13.5.1 System Logistics Spa Basic Information

13.5.2 System Logistics Spa Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 System Logistics Spa Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

13.6.1 Daifuku Co., Ltd. Basic Information

13.6.2 Daifuku Co., Ltd. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Daifuku Co., Ltd. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

13.7.1 Schaefer Systems International, Inc. Basic Information

13.7.2 Schaefer Systems International, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Schaefer Systems International, Inc. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Toyota Industries Corporation

13.8.1 Toyota Industries Corporation Basic Information

13.8.2 Toyota Industries Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Toyota Industries Corporation Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Kollmorgen

13.9.1 Kollmorgen Basic Information

13.9.2 Kollmorgen Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Kollmorgen Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Seegrid Corporation

13.10.1 Seegrid Corporation Basic Information

13.10.2 Seegrid Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Seegrid Corporation Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Locus Robotics

13.11.1 Locus Robotics Basic Information

13.11.2 Locus Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Locus Robotics Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

13.12.1 Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. Basic Information

13.12.2 Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.13 Bastian Solutions, Inc.

13.13.1 Bastian Solutions, Inc. Basic Information

13.13.2 Bastian Solutions, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.13.3 Bastian Solutions, Inc. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.14 Fetch Robotics, Inc.

13.14.1 Fetch Robotics, Inc. Basic Information

13.14.2 Fetch Robotics, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.14.3 Fetch Robotics, Inc. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.15 Dematic Corp.

13.15.1 Dematic Corp. Basic Information

13.15.2 Dematic Corp. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.15.3 Dematic Corp. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.16 JBT Corporation

13.16.1 JBT Corporation Basic Information

13.16.2 JBT Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.16.3 JBT Corporation Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.17 Transbotics

13.17.1 Transbotics Basic Information

13.17.2 Transbotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.17.3 Transbotics Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.18 Elettric80 SpA

13.18.1 Elettric80 SpA Basic Information

13.18.2 Elettric80 SpA Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.18.3 Elettric80 SpA Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.19 EK Automation

13.19.1 EK Automation Basic Information

13.19.2 EK Automation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.19.3 EK Automation Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.20 KMH Systems, Inc.

13.20.1 KMH Systems, Inc. Basic Information

13.20.2 KMH Systems, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.20.3 KMH Systems, Inc. Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

Besides, the report centers around the major industry participants, considering the company profiles, product portfolio and details, sales, market share and contact data. Furthermore, these Industry growth trends and marketing channels have also been scrutinized.