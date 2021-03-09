Automated Guided Vehicle Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 19.9% by 2026

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Automated Guided Vehicle investments from 2021 till 2026.

The global Automated Guided Vehicle market is valued at 3287.8 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 11870 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during 2021-2026.

Automated guided vehicle, which are widely used for material handling in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very useful in catering to the growing need for automation in industrial material handling.

Much of the fast growth in the industry grew out of the desire from companies to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency. During the past five years, industry operators rolled out new high technology products, such as automated pallet trucks that use laser target, gyroscopic, optical and magnetic navigation systems.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Dematic, Daifuku, Siasun, Meidensha, Toyota, Swisslog, CSG, Yonegy, Rocla, JBT, DS Automotion, Aichikikai, CSIC, Ek Automation, MIR, Aethon, Atab, Seegrid, AGVE Group and others.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automated Guided Vehicle market on the basis of Types are:

Tugger Type

Pallet Truck

Unit Load Carrier

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented into:

Manufacturing Sector

Wholesale and Distribution Sector

Regional Analysis For Automated Guided Vehicle Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automated Guided Vehicle market.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automated Guided Vehicle market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automated Guided Vehicle market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Automated Guided Vehicle market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automated Guided Vehicle market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

