Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Disclosing Latest Advancement 2021 to 2027

The growing need for automation in the material handling processes across sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, and retail is the prime reason for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market. The growth in the flexible manufacturing system and the increasing demand for customized and intelligent AGVs creates opportunities for this market.

An automated guided vehicle or automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a portable robot that follows markers or wires in the floor, or uses vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to move materials around a manufacturing facility or warehouse. Application of the automatic guided vehicle broadened during the late 20th century.

Key global participants in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market include:

BEUMER

FlexLink

Swisslog

Intelligrated

KNAPP Logistics Automation

Daifuku

Mecalux

Dematic

Dearborn Mid-West Company

Vanderlande Industries

Kardex

Legris Industries

Murata Machinery

SSI Schaefer

Fives

TGW Logistics

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market: Application Outlook

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Assembly

Packaging

Others

Type Synopsis:

Unit load carrier

Tow vehicle

Pallet trucks

Assembly line vehicles

The study takes into account a broad range of market impact factors, as well as potential emerging factors for different Types, End-Users, Regions and also covers the COVID-19 impact on the market; in order to identify the most promising growth patterns in the global industry. The business ability and demand potential of more than 34 major powers are covered in the research for presenting the most promising investment fields in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, offering useful opinions on strategic changes for existing groups and new entrants.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Intended Audience:

– Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) manufacturers

– Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry associations

– Product managers, Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market?

