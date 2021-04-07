Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market, By Component (Hardware, Software) Application and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026

The Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by component, search type, application, and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Analysis and Insights

The Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market size is projected to reach USD XX Million by 2026, from USD XX Million in 2020 growing at a CAGR of XX during 2021-2026.

Market Scope and Market Size

AFIS market is segmented by region and further by countries, component, search type, application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AFIS market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The research covers the current and historic AFIS market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: 3M Cogent Inc., Morpho SA, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Crossmatch Technologies Ltd., HID Global Corporation, M2SYS Technology, East Shore Technologies, AFIX Technologies Inc., Papillon Systems, Sonda Technologies Ltd., Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH, and Suprema Incorporation among others.

Report further studies the market development status and future and AFIS Market trend across the world. Also, it splits AFIS market segmentation by component, search type, application and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Search Type

Tenprint to Tenprint Searches

Latent to Latent Searches

By Application

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Hospitality

Banking & Finance

Others

By Geography

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Rest of the World Middle East Africa



