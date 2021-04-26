Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market 2021-2026 to Witness High Growth in Near Future and Competitive Analysis | Leading Players – 3M Cogent, Morpho SA, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd

Valuation of the Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market stood at USD 7,646.2 Million in 2020, which is estimated to reach USD 33,395.2 Million by 2027, registering 23.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

The Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market, which facilitates the report’s reader to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to promote the business.

A large-scale Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market document offers an all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all the major regions across the world. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the report by using charts, tables, or graphs. This market report also involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping the competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. The winning Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the market.

The automated fingerprint identification system is the biometric identification technique which obtains, stores, and analyzes the fingerprint data using digital imaging technology. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as components, search types, applications, and regions. The base year considered for the study is 2014, and the market size is estimated for the period 2015–2020. With the rise in use of identification systems, AFIS is expected to play a key role in fueling the growth of the market in the next five years.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the automated fingerprint identification system market begins with capturing data on key vendors’ revenues through secondary research. The vendor offerings are also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global market from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments which are then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. This data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of profiles of primary is depicted in the below figure:

The automated fingerprint identification system ecosystem comprises stakeholders such as the electronic hardware suppliers, mobile application developers, research organizations, and the technology standards organizations, alliances, forums among others.

Key Target Audience

Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

System integrators

Analysts and strategic business planners

Semiconductor foundries

Biometric product manufacturers

Software vendors

The automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market size is expected to grow from USD 3.28 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.49 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 21.0% between 2015 and 2020. The increasing implementation of AFIS as the secure identification system is creating a huge demand for automated fingerprint identification system solutions across the world. The major factors driving the market are the transformation and technology evolution from manual process to digital process and the need for secure transaction. Furthermore, due to rise in the demand for integrated automated fingerprint identification system solutions and increasing adoption of mobile payment solutions, the market finds huge opportunity to flourish in the next five years.

In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of component, search type, application, and region. The AFIS market for software is expected to have the largest market share and is likely to dominate the market between 2015 and 2020because of the growing demand for integrated AFIS products. The government and transportation sectors are expected to play a key role in changing the automated fingerprint identification system landscape and would grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Automated fingerprint identification systems for tenprint searches are expected to dominate the AFIS market and to hold the largest market share, whereas latent print searches would grow at a steady rate during the forecast period from 2015-2020. The use of tenprint searches in the sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and transportation is fueling the growth of the tenprint search AFIS market.

The automated fingerprint identification system solutions are being increasingly adopted in other verticals, such as the banking and finance, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe. The AFIS market for the hospitality and government sectors is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the automated fingerprint identification system market between 2015 and 2020because of the presence of large number of biometric vendors. APAC offers potential growth opportunities as there is rise in adoption among enterprises and law enforcement agencies that are turning towards automated fingerprint identification system solutions to secure against potential threats.

The market, however, is restrained to grow as the devices are not compatible with each other. The data sharing and algorithmic performances have been a major drawback for the market to pick up. These technical challenges of interoperability need to be addressed to ensure the continual growth of the AFIS market. The major vendors in the automated fingerprint identification system market include 3M Cogent Inc. (U.S.), Morpho SA (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Crossmatch Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), HID Global Corporation (U.S.), M2SYS Technology (U.S.), East Shore Technologies (U.S.), AFIX Technologies Inc. (U.S., Papillon Systems (Russia), Sonda Technologies Ltd. (Russia), Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH (Germany), and Suprema Incorporation (South Korea). These players adopted various strategies such as new product developments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions to cater to the needs of the market.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

