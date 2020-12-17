Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market 2021-2026 Research Report By MarketDigits | Leading Players – 3M Cogent, Morpho SA, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd

Latest added Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are 3M Cogent Inc., Morpho SA, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Crossmatch Technologies Ltd., HID Global Corporation. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on "Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), Search Type (Tenprint to Tenprint Searches, Latent to Latent Searches), Application (Government, Healthcare, Transportation, Hospitality, Banking & Finance) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026".

To Avail deep insights of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Segments

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size & Forecast

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Drivers and Restraints

The automated fingerprint identification system market size is estimated to reach USD 8.49 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 21.0% between 2015 and 2020. The automated fingerprint identification system is the biometric identification technique which obtains, stores, and analyzes the fingerprint data using digital imaging technology. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as components, search types, applications, and regions. The base year considered for the study is 2014, and the market size is estimated for the period 2015–2020. With the rise in use of identification systems, AFIS is expected to play a key role in fueling the growth of the market in the next five years.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the automated fingerprint identification system market begins with capturing data on key vendors’ revenues through secondary research. The vendor offerings are also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global market from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments which are then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. This data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of profiles of primary is depicted in the below figure:

The automated fingerprint identification system ecosystem comprises stakeholders such as the electronic hardware suppliers, mobile application developers, research organizations, and the technology standards organizations, alliances, forums among others.

Key Target Audience

Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

System integrators

Analysts and strategic business planners

Semiconductor foundries

Biometric product manufacturers

Software vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the MEA automated fingerprint identification system market

Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

The automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market size is expected to grow from USD 3.28 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.49 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 21.0% between 2015 and 2020. The increasing implementation of AFIS as the secure identification system is creating a huge demand for automated fingerprint identification system solutions across the world. The major factors driving the market are the transformation and technology evolution from manual process to digital process and the need for secure transaction. Furthermore, due to rise in the demand for integrated automated fingerprint identification system solutions and increasing adoption of mobile payment solutions, the market finds huge opportunity to flourish in the next five years.

In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of component, search type, application, and region. The AFIS market for software is expected to have the largest market share and is likely to dominate the market between 2015 and 2020because of the growing demand for integrated AFIS products. The government and transportation sectors are expected to play a key role in changing the automated fingerprint identification system landscape and would grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Automated fingerprint identification systems for tenprint searches are expected to dominate the AFIS market and to hold the largest market share, whereas latent print searches would grow at a steady rate during the forecast period from 2015-2020. The use of tenprint searches in the sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and transportation is fueling the growth of the tenprint search AFIS market.

The automated fingerprint identification system solutions are being increasingly adopted in other verticals, such as the banking and finance, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe. The AFIS market for the hospitality and government sectors is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the automated fingerprint identification system market between 2015 and 2020because of the presence of large number of biometric vendors. APAC offers potential growth opportunities as there is rise in adoption among enterprises and law enforcement agencies that are turning towards automated fingerprint identification system solutions to secure against potential threats.

The market, however, is restrained to grow as the devices are not compatible with each other. The data sharing and algorithmic performances have been a major drawback for the market to pick up. These technical challenges of interoperability need to be addressed to ensure the continual growth of the AFIS market. The major vendors in the automated fingerprint identification system market include 3M Cogent Inc. (U.S.), Morpho SA (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Crossmatch Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), HID Global Corporation (U.S.), M2SYS Technology (U.S.), East Shore Technologies (U.S.), AFIX Technologies Inc. (U.S., Papillon Systems (Russia), Sonda Technologies Ltd. (Russia), Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH (Germany), and Suprema Incorporation (South Korea). These players adopted various strategies such as new product developments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions to cater to the needs of the market.

The Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market analysis report analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market. The market report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for industry. This market report also endows with the list of the leading competitors and their moves such as joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers etc. It is helpful in determining the discount rates, the actual prices and the price ranges, price elasticity for its products. This Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market report also gives description about the complete market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Table Of Content: Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) MarketPart 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More

