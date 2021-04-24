Automated E-mail marketing Market 2021 Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through SWOT Analysis with Leading Players Bitrix24, EngageBay, Epsilon, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation
The growing digital marketing strategy of sending emails to prospects and customers is one of the key factors driving the requirement for Automated E-mail marketing.
The growing adoption of cloud computing and automated e-mail marketing is driving the growth of the Automated E-mail marketing market. However, the lack of awareness among end-users may restrain the growth of the automated E-mail marketing market. Furthermore, the growing usage of social media is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Automated E-mail marketing market during the forecast period.
The global Automated E-mail marketing market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, end use industry, and deployment. Based on component the market is fragmented into software and service. On the basis of deployment type the market is fragmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on enterprise size the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Similarly, based on end use industry the market is segmented retail/e-commerce, IT and telecommunication. Print/publishing, BFSI, and others.
Regional Framework
The report analyzes factors affecting Automated E-mail marketing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automated E-mail marketing market in these regions.
The List of Companies
1. Bitrix24
2. EngageBay
3. Epsilon
4. IBM Corporation
5. Microsoft Corporation
6. Moosend
7. Omnisend
8. Oracle Corporation (Responsys Inc.)
9. SendX
10. Zoho Corporation
Automated E-mail Marketing table of contents:
Chapter 1 industry overview
chapter 2 major segmentation (classification, application and etc.) Analysis
chapter 3 production market analysis
chapter 4 sales market analysis
chapter 5 consumption market analysis
chapter 6 production, sales and consumption market comparison analysis
chapter 7 competition analysis by players
chapter 8 marketing channel analysis
chapter 9 new project investment feasibility analysis
chapter 10 industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers
chapter 11 marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders
chapter 12 global and regional market forecast
chapter 13 market dynamics
chapter 14 market effect factors analysis
chapter 15 conclusions
