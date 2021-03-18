Automated Compounding Systems Market Predicted to Garner a Revenue of US$ 684.17 Million at a CAGR of 7.0% during the 2020-2027 Period | OMNICELL INC., Comecer, Weibond Technology, and NewIcon

According to the latest study on ‘Automated Compounding Systems Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type and End User’. The global automated compounding systems market was valued at US$ 403.88 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 684.17 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2020–2027.

An automated compounding system is a device that combines one or more drug solutions to a final container for patient administration. Automated compounding system helps avoid medication error that occurs due to a variety of factors such as poor management communication between the physician and pharmacist, critical storage practices in pharmacies, and confusion while using similar labels.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automated Compounding Systems Market:-

Baxter International Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Comecer, ICU MEDICAL INC, Grifols, S.A., OMNICELL INC., EQUASHIELD, ARxIUM, Weibond Technology, and NewIcon

To comprehend Global Automated Compounding Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Automated Compounding Systems market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

