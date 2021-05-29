Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is expected to surpass $ 2.4 billion impressively with a CAGR close to 15 % between 2019-2027 and has major key players like FaxAge, MetroFax, MyFax, Sfax, Fax.to, FAXZERO

Breast cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of death among women, as revealed by data from the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Increased awareness about breast cancer has led to an increase in the number of women undergoing breast screening and in turn will increase demand for Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) (ABUS) in hospitals and diagnostic centers. ABUS enables physicians to screen women, especially those with denser breasts and provides better image quality, thus giving them a competitive edge over handheld ultrasound systems (HHUS).

Major Key Players include Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market are Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, SonoCine Inc., U-Systems Inc among others.

Automated breast ultrasound is a novel technique and an alternative to traditional handheld devices. An automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) uses high frequency sound waves for scanning; However, it produces 3D images of breast scans, compared to 2D images from traditional ultrasound devices. 3D images help physicians interpret results more accurately. The system also has less time for examination, as the transducer automatically scans the breast and reduces dependency on the operator during the scanning process. The short screener is likely to drive the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market during the forecast period, and explain breast cancer through an automated breast ultrasound system. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer and awareness campaigns of government organizations for breast cancer have propelled the automated breast ultrasound system market. The high cost of the system, limited number of radiologists, and the need for training for existing radiologists for ultrasound imaging are the major factors driving the automated breast ultrasound system market.

The report provides a holistic view of the global market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) market driving forces over the next five years.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market Segmentation:

