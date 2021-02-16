Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market to Increase Exponentially During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automated Breach and Attack Simulation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global automated breach and attack simulation market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The major factors driving the market include the increasing use of data quality tools for data management and the rising need for compliance.

Market Definition: Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Automated disturbance and attack simulations are used in computer systems to secure networks. These solutions follow simple installation measures and also involve low maintenance costs. This technology is implemented for effective results in cloud-based platforms. Breach and attack simulator regularly provides security testing to avoid cyberattacks loss.

Market Drivers

Increased use of data quality instruments for data management drives the Industry

Increasing need for compliance is one of the factors driving the industry

The need for future regulation propel the market growth

Increasing need for compliance and prioritization of safety investments in boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Highly crowded market for safety restricts the market growth

Hard to adopt ABAS alternatives and services which restrict the growth of market

High rules and regulations of government is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

By Offerings

Platforms/Tools

Services

By Application

Configuration Management

Patch Management

Threat Intelligence

End Users

Enterprise

Data Centers

Service Providers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

SA Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Qualys purchased 1Mobility, which helped Qualys strengthen compliance with its company’s mobile device. In addition, the purchase allowed Qualys to provide organizations with the capacity to continuously evaluate their position of safety and compliance. It is anticipated that the business will have a substantial chance in the future in the safety room

In 2019, Rapid7 purchased NetFort to provide visibility and analytics of network traffic through cloud, virtual and physical networks to its clients. The company is focused on delivering innovative products to enable end-customers to spread their business models and revenue streams. In the coming years, the firm intends to accelerate its development pace, boost the network’s value and provide its clients with the correct alternatives

Competitive Analysis:

Global automated breach and attack simulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated breach and attack simulation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global automated breach and attack simulation market are Qualys, Rapid7, DXC Technology, AttackIQ, Cymulate, XM Cyber Ltd., Skybox Security, SafeBreach, FireMon, Verodin, Inc., NopSec, Threatcare, MazeBolt Technologies Cronus Cyber Technology Ltd., SafeBreach, Skybox Security, FireMon, IronSDN, Corp., Scythe Supply among others.

Research Methodology: Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Major Highlights of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

