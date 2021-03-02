Automated Border Control Market Latest Advancements and Future Outlook 2020 to 2025

Global Automated Border Control Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2025

The Automated Border Control market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The automated border control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.25%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Automated Border Control Market are HID Global Corporation, Atos SE, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cominfosec Inc., Veridos GmbH, Thales Group, Gunnebo Group Corporation, Accenture PLC, Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH, Rockwell Collins Aerospace and Electronics Inc., NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

Airport Applications are Expected to Witness a Rapid Growth

– Airways are the most preferred means for international travelers, due to obvious reasons, like travel time and convenience. According to the European Commission, more than 887 million travelers are expected to make arrivals across the European Union. With this enormous difference in traffic, the adoption rate of the automated border control system is significantly high, as compared to seaports and land ports. In December 2019, 12 new automated, pre-security e-gates were installed at the Aukland Airport, which can scan boarding passes and grant passengers access to secure areas.

– The number of airports investing in automated border control, check-in, and bag drop solutions, worldwide, is increasing, for enhancing the airport operational efficiency. Airline services provider, SITA, estimated that over 72% of the air travelers in 2019 used one of these self-service solutions, thus, creating a key differentiator for the overall passenger value proposition.

– Recently in the United States, an Automated Passport Control (APC) program introduced to expedite the entry process for the Canadians, US passengers, and the passengers eligible for Visa Waiver Program, by providing an automated process through CBPs Primary Inspection area. Such initiatives by the government are estimated to drive the market studied.

Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



– The European region is one of the largest markets for automated border control solutions. Major companies, like Gemalto, OT-Morpho, Indra Sistemas, and Secunet Security Networks, are based in the region. Additionally, over the year, countries in the region are actively investing in implementing automated border control solutions in immigration ports.

– For instance, recently, in late 2019, the European Union announced that it is funding for the new deployment of a new automated border control system, iBorderCtrl, to be piloted in Hungary, Greece, and Latvia. The system is expected to be implemented for all the ports (air, land, and sea) in the countries, to streamline and automate the immigration process.

– Currently, the United Kingdom scores well in facilitating passengers with several advanced e-gates, automated border control systems, and the abolition of entry cards. Moreover, IATA has announced an approach, to improve its policy and border experience for travelers visiting the United Kingdom. This is estimated to drive tourism in the country, which may further fuel the adoption of ABC solutions in potential airports in the country in the future.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

