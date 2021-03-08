Automated Border Control Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automated Border Control Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automated Border Control industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automated Border Control Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global automated border control market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 18.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The automated border control (ABC) systems are the solutions to the security at border crossing across the globe which is an integration of automated self-service barriers and biometric devices which hold the biographical data of an individual in order for verification of the passenger’s identity. E-Gates are used as automated border control systems at airports which are the physical form of gates that controls the immigration at failure of identity mismatch. These E-Gates use the data stored in biometric chip which tracks the facial, iris, fingerprint recognition modalities. This solution is used for enhancement in passenger’s travel and to raise the security boundaries at border control.

Segmentation: Global Automated Border Control Market

Global automated border control market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, component and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ABC E-Gates and ABC Kiosks. In 2018, ABC E – Gates segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 18.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2018, Aware’s and Knomi Mobile Biometric Voice and Face Authenticators have been certified by FIDO certified status which is going to grow its market value as a certification promotes the value of the product.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware further segmented into document authentication system (DAS) and biometric verification system (BVS) and others (signature scanner and baggage scanner). Biometric verification system is further classified into face recognition, fingerprint recognition, IRIS recognition and other (palm print and vein). Services further divided into installation and maintenance. In 2018, hardware segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 18.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Vancouver Airport Authority has received Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation from Airports Council International. This recognition was achieved for its sustainability.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into airport, land port and seaport. In 2018, airport segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In December 2018, Gemalto availed an order for Intesa Sanpaolo to supply the first mastercard biometric contactless payment card. This order will lead to more opportunities for the company to avail more such orders from different governments and organizations

Competitive Analysis: Global Automated Border Control Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Secunet, IER, Gemalto NV, IDEMIA, Dermalog, Identification Systems GmbH, SITA, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Securiport LLC, Veridos, CrossMatch, HID Global Corporation, NEC Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Accenture, Gunnebo AB, Vision Box, Collins Aerospace, Aware, Inc., Vancouver Airport Authority, Atos SE and other.

Recent developments:

In December 2018, at the 5th Border Management and Identity Conference in Bangkok, secunet has presented its eID PKI (Public-Key Infrastructures) suite.

In December 2018, IDEMIA offered eSim connected watches to all its subscribers in Thailand by providing subscription management platform to dtac. This solution by Idemia is scalable for the continuously changing market trends to support dtac.

In November, Gunnebo has targeted to supply metro speed gates in hundreds in order to expand metro systems in India. This will help Gunnebo to avail contracts from other governments and organizations as well.

In December 2018, Accenture made an agreement to acquire New York based Adaptly which is a digital media services company. This acquisition will support Accenture in activating, optimizing and measuring the media cross platform to help the advertisers.

Major Highlights of Automated Border Control market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Border Control market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Border Control market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Border Control market.

