Automated 3D Printing Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Voodoo Manufacturing, Stratasys Ltd.,3D Systems Corporation, The ExOne Company

The Automated 3D Printing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automated 3D Printing Market: Voodoo Manufacturing, Stratasys Ltd.,3D Systems Corporation, The ExOne Company, among others.

– March 2020 – ABB announced the introduction of 3D printing capabilities of its PowerPac Software to its RoboticStudio stimulation. This allows users to program the ABB robots for 3D printing, unlike traditional 3D printing methods that required users to program the printing paths by plotting points and trajectories. The solution is said to support a variety of processes such as printing with granules, welding, mix printing among others.

Key Market Trends

– Over the last few years, 3D printing has constantly experienced a shift from the prototyping and small batches phase to mass production technology with growing adopting rate across the industries, both the industrial and non-printer vendors have shifted their focus automation

– For instance, In March 2019, 3DQue announced its expansion to the automated 3D printing market by unveiling automation upgrades to its existing extrusion 3D printing systems called Qsuite. The solution comprises both hardware and software technology that automates the end-to-end process of 3D printing such as part removal, job scheduling, bed reset, print restart. Additionally, operators would be now able to access real-time data remotely.

– Also, with the evolutionary trend for additive manufacturing hardware growing beyond stand-alone systems that are used for prototyping, tooling, and single-part production to been used as core systems within integrated digital mass production line is driving the number of opportunities in the emerging lights out factories.

– owing to this factory managers are incorporating more and more automation into their additive manufacturing production line centered with post-processing as it covers two-third of the cost of 3D printed parts that can be associated with removal support material while improving the surface finish.

– For instance, post-processing equipment from companies including AMT, PostProcess Technologies, DyeMansion is helping AM users to automate support removal, coloring, and cleaning for the polymer-based 3D printed parts. particularly AMT is seen recently working to overcome the depowdering challenge for power-based technologies such as SLS.

– One of the most common driver for the integrating automation in the product line is to reduce the labor cost added with inconsistencies, errors associated with human intervention and assurance of an increase in quality which is considered to be critical in high-value productions such as 3D prints drives the growth of the market. For instance, In March 2020 Oceanz 3D and AM-FLOW announced a partnership to develop fully automated 3D printing solutions with special emphasis to optimise post-production process in terms of quality and speed

– Furthermore, According to HP Inc as automating processes such as automated assembly arrives, it will drive industries to seamlessly integrate multipart assemblies including the combination of both 3D printed plastic and metal parts that is not feasible with even current super printer owing to the processing temperature. This instance would benefit the auto industry by allowing the manufactures to perform tasks such as printing metals into plastic parts, build conductors among others.

Use of Robots in Automated 3D Printing is expected to drive the Growth of the Market

– Over the years, researchers around the world have been working towards developing solutions and methods that would cater to the demand for automation in 3D printing, one such approach was the combination of robotics technology with 3D printing to automate the tasks although it initially did not gain much momentum owing to its complexity, however, with vendors integrating simulation software with their robotic 3D printing technology is driving the growth of the market

– Also, with 3D printing gaining momentum industries such as Oil & Gas, Medical in addition to Automotive and Aerospace that rely on composite materials to make strong yet light material structures is constrained by labor-intensive process and geometric limitations which can be countered leveraging robotic technologies. for instance, Stratasys’ robotic composite 3D demonstrator which is powered by Siemens software delivers composite 3D printing using its 8-axis motion system.

– Additionally, Freeform manufacturing with a multi-axis robotic arm could be deployed in an environment where 3D printer requires to move in various directions, angles thereby expanding the freedom of creating complex figures added with the ability of the robotic arm to better manage the raw materials drives its growth in manufacturing industries.

– For instance, industries such as metal casting industry would be to benefit from robotics systems like Robotic Additive Manufacturing developed by Virids3D in collaboration with EnvisionTEC that leverages binder jetting technology and works with sand, the system uses ABB’ industrial robotic arm with inkjet head to deposit layers of liquid and sand onto the printing platform

– Furthermore, It is anticipated that the construction industry could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of robotic 3D printing. few of the construction firms have already adopted industrial robotic arms to 3D print with a range of materials. for instance, XtreeE, a start-up based in France equipped the ABB’ industrial arm with its concrete extrude that is able to create complex geometric structures, the company has achieved many partnerships with architecture and civil engineering companies and aims to explore sustainable design and construction.

North America Holds Major Market Share

– The North America region is one of the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption of 3D printing, Robotics, AI among others is expected to hold a prominent share in the Automated 3D printing market. Amongst the 3D printing inventions coming from all corners of the world, many of the inventors of the patents and applications reside in the United States

– According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the US economy is expected to USD 600 to USD 900 billion if they are able to capitalize on the growing 3D printing market upon with further operational efficiencies with automation will drive the growth of the market

– Additionally, growing government support is also attracting many investors to invest in R&D programs. for instance, the United States has funded 3D printing R&D in academia via America Makes and promoted initiative through SBIR

– Furthermore, The study states that US imports about USD 3 Trillion goods annuals with USD 1.4 trillion imports are made up of leading Industries that likely are impacted with the automation of 3D printing that is Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare and Aerospace.

– Also, the US is said to be making a USD 1.8 increase in the total economy for each USD 1 added to its manufacturing sector owing such cascade of effect in the growth of the manufacturing sector added wth growth in service industries and infrastructure forces the manufacturing vendors to adopt to automation technologies to gain further profits.

– Additionally, unlike other countries the US despite of having tax incentive such as section 199 for manufacturing credit, there’s no particular tax incentive at the federal level that targets 3D printing vendors, this instance encourages foreign automated 3D printing vendors to enter the region

– As with recent outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 that caused nation-wide lockdowns across the world as the markets aims to achieve automation in 3D printing given region’ adoption of 3D bioprinting that manufactures medical equipment, surgical devices according to US FDA further leverages the growth of market.

