Automated 3D Printing Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Advancements – ABB Group, SLM Solutions Group AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Formlabs

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Automated 3D Printing market in its latest report titled, “Automated 3D Printing Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Automated 3D printing market was valued at USD 507.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR estimated around 37.14% over the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Automated 3D Printing Market: Stratasys Ltd, Concept Laser Inc (GE Additive), The ExOne Company, SLM Solutions Group AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Formlabs, PostProcess Technologies, Materialise, Authentise, NVBOTS, DWS Systems, Coobx, ABB Group and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– March 2020 – ABB announced the introduction of 3D printing capabilities of its PowerPac Software to its RoboticStudio stimulation. This allows users to program the ABB robots for 3D printing, unlike traditional 3D printing methods that required users to program the printing paths by plotting points and trajectories. The solution is said to support a variety of processes such as printing with granules, welding, mix printing among others.

Market Overview:

– Over the last few years, 3D printing has constantly experienced a shift from the prototyping and small batches phase to mass production technology with growing adopting rate across the industries, both the industrial and non-printer vendors have shifted their focus automation

– For instance, In March 2019, 3DQue announced its expansion to the automated 3D printing market by unveiling automation upgrades to its existing extrusion 3D printing systems called Qsuite. The solution comprises both hardware and software technology that automates the end-to-end process of 3D printing such as part removal, job scheduling, bed reset, print restart. Additionally, operators would be now able to access real-time data remotely.

– Also, with the evolutionary trend for additive manufacturing hardware growing beyond stand-alone systems that are used for prototyping, tooling, and single-part production to been used as core systems within integrated digital mass production line is driving the number of opportunities in the emerging lights out factories.

– owing to this factory managers are incorporating more and more automation into their additive manufacturing production line centered with post-processing as it covers two-third of the cost of 3D printed parts that can be associated with removal support material while improving the surface finish.

– For instance, post-processing equipment from companies including AMT, PostProcess Technologies, DyeMansion is helping AM users to automate support removal, coloring, and cleaning for the polymer-based 3D printed parts. particularly AMT is seen recently working to overcome the depowdering challenge for power-based technologies such as SLS.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America Holds Major Market Share

– The North America region is one of the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption of 3D printing, Robotics, AI among others is expected to hold a prominent share in the Automated 3D printing market. Amongst the 3D printing inventions coming from all corners of the world, many of the inventors of the patents and applications reside in the United States

– According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the US economy is expected to USD 600 to USD 900 billion if they are able to capitalize on the growing 3D printing market upon with further operational efficiencies with automation will drive the growth of the market

– Additionally, growing government support is also attracting many investors to invest in R&D programs. for instance, the United States has funded 3D printing R&D in academia via America Makes and promoted initiative through SBIR

– Furthermore, The study states that US imports about USD 3 Trillion goods annuals with USD 1.4 trillion imports are made up of leading Industries that likely are impacted with the automation of 3D printing that is Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare and Aerospace.

– Also, the US is said to be making a USD 1.8 increase in the total economy for each USD 1 added to its manufacturing sector owing such cascade of effect in the growth of the manufacturing sector added wth growth in service industries and infrastructure forces the manufacturing vendors to adopt to automation technologies to gain further profits.

– Additionally, unlike other countries the US despite of having tax incentive such as section 199 for manufacturing credit, there’s no particular tax incentive at the federal level that targets 3D printing vendors, this instance encourages foreign automated 3D printing vendors to enter the region

– As with recent outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 that caused nation-wide lockdowns across the world as the markets aims to achieve automation in 3D printing given region’ adoption of 3D bioprinting that manufactures medical equipment, surgical devices according to US FDA further leverages the growth of market.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

