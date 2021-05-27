Autologous Fat Grafting Market is Projected to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 10% From 2021 to 2031

The Growth of Autologous Fat Grafting market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The global autologous fat grafting market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 10% from 2021 to 2031. By application, breast augmentation holds the highest market share of over 45%.

Autologous fat grafting systems are used for precise and faster fat processing, which eliminates the use of laborious manual procedures. This makes the overall fat grafting process effective and more affordable. Autologous fat transfer systems and accessories find major application in minimal and non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Fact.MR, in its revised research report, tracks the global sales of autologous fat grafting in 20+ high-growth markets, with North America and Europe the largest regional markets.

A comprehensive assessment of some of the major challenges and unique growth factors have been analyzed. This edition (2021-2031) brings readers up-to-date with key trends of autologous fat grafting, providing analysis on how manufacturers and other stakeholders are reacting to change. The study also expands on the previous competitive landscape section, and readers will get to know the key strategies of established players as well as new entrants in the grafting market.

Future Growth Projections Look Positive

In 2020, the global autologous fat grafting market was valued at US$ 172 Mn, and has been expanding at a CAGR of around 8% over the past 10 years. Increasing demand for integrated fat transfer systems was amongst the key factors driving market growth. Increase in awareness about cosmetic surgeries and growing demand for non-invasive procedures led to rising demand for autologous fat grafting. There has been a considerable impact of COVID19 on autologous fat grafting as these procedures are considered as non-priority treatment and services. The impact of COVID19 on the global economy, less medical tourism, and low availability of manpower hampered market growth adversely. However, over the long-term, the market is projected to progress at an impressive CAGR of close to 10% through 2031.

How Will Product Launches Impact Growth of Autologous Fat Grafting Market?

Over the last few years, leading players in the systems and accessories of autologous fat grafting have received regulatory approvals across major regional markets. New product launches in the market come with new technology, which simplifies treatment procedures and provides improved results to patients.

For instance, in 2019, Alma Lasers, Inc. introduced BeautiFill – the first laser-based system for autologous fat transfer in the U.S.

In 2018, USFDA approved the Microfragmented Adipose Tissue System of Lipogem. This micro-fragmented adipose tissue system utilizes body fat to support tissue repair in orthopedic and arthroscopic surgeries.

How are Complications Associated with Post-autologous Fat Grafting Hampering Market Growth?

Over the years, autologous fat grafting has emerged as a popular cosmetic reconstruction technique practiced by dermatologic surgeons across the world. However, common complications associated with this procedure include bleeding, tissue lumps, and scarring, among others.

For instance, Allergan plc’s integrated fat transfer system REVOLVE can cause adverse effects such as fat necrosis, cyst formation, infection, chronic foreign body response, allergic reactions, and inflammation. Furthermore, fat grafting systems should be used with extreme caution for patients suffering from chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, circulatory system disease, and obesity. These types of post grafting complications affect the adoption of the process, as many patients may opt not to go ahead with the procedure.

What are the Key Factors Responsible for Market Expansion?

Increasing prevalence of scar contractures and growing demand for correction of contour deformities in reconstructed breasts are expected to drive demand for autologous fat grafting. Patients of accidents, burns, surgeries, etc., can develop abnormal and painful scars that lead to the hardening or tightening of the skin, which mostly results in the limitation of motion. Unfortunately, several of these patients sustain serious scarring and life-long physical disabilities. According to the American Burn Association, around 450,000 patients receive hospital and emergency room treatment for burns annually in the U.S., and 96.7% of these patients suffer from serious scarring, life-long physical disabilities, and adjustment difficulties. Most often, skin in the region of scars cannot be fully recovered even with aesthetic treatments that are currently available in the market. However, with advancements in autologous fat grafting, it has become possible to treat such scarring from both, an aesthetic and functional point of view. Using autologous fat grafting, the skin in the scarred region becomes softer and more flexible & extensible, and the color of the graft becomes almost the same as that of the original skin.

Patients treated with autologous fat grafting have also reported that they experienced less pain and improved scar elasticity. Improvements can be noticed as early as within two weeks.

How are Favorable Reimbursement Policies Impacting Global Demand?

Various healthcare and government insurance providers are offering reimbursement facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of skin burns, scars, and skin-related complications. These are covered under Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurance plans for all healthcare services, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Government agencies, private insurers, and other payers regulate the provision of coverage for a particular procedure and provide reimbursement to hospitals for medical treatment. In the U.S., hospitals reimburse at a fixed rate based on the Diagnosis-related Group (DRG) established by the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Autologous fat grafting is one of the most expensive methods, due to which, initial treatment and post-treatment cost is likely to be a financial burden for the family of a patient. However, this procedure has been the most preferred choice among aesthetic specialists due to its simplicity and effectiveness. Medicare and other healthcare insurance providers in the U.S. are facilitating the provision of reliable autologous fat grafting treatment options.

The Autologous Fat Grafting market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Autologous Fat Grafting market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

