Autoinjectors Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Autoinjectors Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Autoinjectors market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The rising trend of self-administration of drugs and fewer clinic visits are the key growth factors in the autoinjectors market. In 2019, Manual injectors is the largest segment in the considered device categories. Offered benefits over conventional self-injection systems such as overcoming the risk of needle-stick injury, treatment compliance. Reduced need to visit clinics has led to an overall reduction in treatment costs and improved treatment outcomes. Anaphylaxis held the largest market in the therapeutic area due to factors such as patients with allergies who are at a higher risk of having severe reactions i.e. anaphylaxis.

The report titled “Autoinjectors Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Autoinjectors industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Autoinjectors market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Autoinjectors Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The autoinjectors market is majorly segmented into devices: manual injection autoinjectors, automated injection autoinjectors, reusable autoinjectors, disposable autoinjectors, variable dose autoinjectors, and smart autoinjectors. Among these, manual injection autoinjectors held the largest market in the device segment due to growth factors such as no risk of needle-stick injury, minimum clinic visit has led to the overall reduction in treatment costs and improved treatment outcomes. Therapeutic areas consist of anaphylaxis, anticoagulants, autoimmune diseases, emergency medicine, infectious diseases, hematopoietic, hormones, neurology, and reproductive health.

The Autoinjectors Market Segmentation:

By Device:

Manual Injection Autoinjectors

Automated Injection Autoinjectors

Reusable Autoinjectors

Disposable Autoinjectors

Variable Dose Autoinjectors

Smart Autoinjectors

By Therapeutic Area:

Anaphylaxis

Hormones

Anticoagulants

Emergency Medicine

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Hematopoietics

Neurology

Reproductive Health

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biogen Idec, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions

Mylan, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S. A.

Scandinavian Health Ltd.

Unilife Corporation

Ypsomed Holding AG

Other Notable Players

Key Questions Answered by Autoinjectors Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

