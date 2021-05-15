Autoinjectors Market 2021 Booming Across the Globe by Leading Players AbbVie Inc. (US), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Amgen (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Autoinjectors Market 2021 Booming Across the Globe by Leading Players AbbVie Inc. (US), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Amgen (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Autoinjectors Market is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries and many countries worldwide. The report analyses market information related to specific stock, currency, commodity and geographic region or country. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. All of these are estimated and analyzed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing lefts uncovered in the Autoinjectors Market analysis report.

The global autoinjectors market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025. Market growth is largely driven by the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, the rising incidence of anaphylaxis, rising preference for self-administration of drugs, usability advantages, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, favorable reimbursements and government support, and technological advancements. The patent expiry of biologics is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1592468

On the other hand, the preference for alternative routes of drug delivery such as oral diabetic agents and nasal epinephrine sprays is expected to limit the adoption of autoinjector devices.

“The rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market in 2020”

Based on therapy, the autoinjectors market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, and other therapies (cardiovascular diseases, migraine treatment, anemia, and progesterone therapy). In 2019, rheumatoid arthritis accounted for the largest market share of autoinjectors market. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis.

“The subcutaneous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on route of administration, the autoinjectors market is segmented into intramuscular and subcutaneous. Patients use autoinjectors for intramuscular and subcutaneous administration of various drugs for the treatment of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, migraine, anemia, and cancer. The subcutaneous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of product approvals by regulatory bodies for the treatment of chronic diseases.

“North America accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market in 2020.”

The autoinjectors market is segmented into five major regions, namely, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest regional market for autoinjectors. Growth in the North American market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising incidence of anaphylaxis and the presence of favorable reimbursements. Moreover, the US and Canada are developed economies with high awareness and adoption rates for advanced devices such as autoinjectors, which is beneficial for market growth. Furthermore, other microeconomic indicators such as rising healthcare expenditures, high affordability rate, and the improving regulatory scenario are also major factors contributing to market growth.

By Company: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25% By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 55%, and Others: 20%

C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 55%, and Others: 20% By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 20%, LATAM: 10% and MEA: 5%

Some of the key players in the autoinjectors market are AbbVie Inc. (US), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Amgen (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Antares Pharma (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Meridian Medical Technologies, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Bespak (UK), Bayer (Germany), SHL Medical (Switzerland), Haselmeier (Switzerland), Owen Mumford (UK), Ravimed (Poland), Medeca Pharma AB (Sweden), Cambridge Consultants Ltd. (UK), Flex (US), SMC Ltd. (US), and Promius Pharma (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the autoinjectors market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the autoinjectors market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by therapy, type, route of administration, end users and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the autoinjectorsmarket and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.