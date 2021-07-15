Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis & Future Growth Prospects to 2025

According to the report, the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for $109.83 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $153.32 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.”Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory, Antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, Interferons, and Others), Indication (Rheumatic Disease, Type 1 Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Others) and Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025.”

Rise in the adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market. However, high cost associated with advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics hampers the market.

On the contrary, growth opportunities in the emerging economies and strong presence of pipeline drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Recent launch of advanced therapeutics plays a major role in the growth of the autoimmune disease therapeutics market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of autoimmune disease and strong presence of late stage pipeline drugs are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation Analysis of the Industry:

Based on sale channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy, drug store & retail pharmacy, and online store. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing about three-fifths of the total market revenue.

However, the online stores segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference of online channels and benefits such as fewer expenses, and enhanced convenience.

On the basis of indication, the market is bifurcated into rheumatic disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The rheumatic disease segment held about half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period.

Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the study period, owing to prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics.

Anti-inflammatory segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on drug-class, the anti-inflammatory segment contributed for more than half of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

It is a lucrative segment, owing to ease in availability, huge number of target population, and access to advanced drugs. The research also analyzes antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others.

Drug stores & retail pharmacies to maintain its dominant position by 2025

Drug stores & retail pharmacies accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to ease in availability offered by them and presence of large number of stores. However, online stores would grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference for online channels and advantages such as less expenses, enhanced convenience, and easy access to reviews of other patients.

North America accounted for a major market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Higher prevalence of autoimmune disease, early diagnosis, easy availability of advanced therapeutics, strong presence of key players, favorable reimbursement in healthcare system, and higher number of trained medical professionals are key drivers of the North America autoimmune disease therapeutics market.

On the other side, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in number of target population, rise in adoption of therapeutics with development in healthcare infrastructure.

