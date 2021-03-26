Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Set for Prosperity in Future

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market attained a valuation of $4,086.2 million in 2019 and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to generate a revenue of $10,012.9 million in 2030.

Besides the aforementioned factor, the growing public awareness about autoimmune diseases is also propelling the market growth all over the globe. Numerous conferences are predicted to be held in the second half of 2020 and throughout the next year for raising public awareness about autoimmune diseases and the various advancements being made in the treatment of these diseases. The 12th International Congress on Autoimmunity is set to be held from November 28, 2020 to December 1, 2020, in Athens, Greece

Geographically, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the upcoming years. This would be a result of the existence of prominent market players, the availability of cost-effective diagnostic tests and affordable labor, soaring geriatric population, and the rising number of initiatives being taken by several private and public organizations for raising the public awareness about autoimmune diseases in the region.

