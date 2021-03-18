Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during 2021-2026.

An autoimmune disease is a condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy organs, tissues, and cells. There are currently more than eighty types of identified autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, Type I diabetes, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, etc. A combination of treatment methods is applied to treat this disease depending on the disorder, medical history, physical examination, X-rays, blood tests, etc., to provide an adequate diagnosis. Doctors generally prescribe physical therapy, surgery, anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant drugs, and injections to provide relief from symptoms and control the overactive immune response.

Market Trends:

The increasing public awareness campaigns to educate the masses about autoimmune disease diagnosis and the wide availability of numerous treatment procedures are primarily driving the market for autoimmune disease diagnosis. Due to the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, several doctors and other healthcare professionals are adopting modern and advanced technologies to conduct various tests for better and faster results. Additionally, numerous government and non-government initiatives are funding several programs to develop new technologies pertaining to autoimmune disease diagnosis.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

bioMérieux SA (Institut Mérieux)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer Inc.)

Hemagen Diagnostics Inc.

Inova Diagnostics Inc. (Werfen Group S.A.)

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

SQI Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, disease type, test type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables and Assay Kits

Instruments

Breakup by Disease Type:

Systemic Autoimmune Disease Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Multiple Sclerosis Others

Localized Autoimmune Disease Inflammatory Bowel Disease Type 1 Diabetes Thyroid Others



Breakup by Test Type:

Routine Laboratory Tests

Inflammatory Markers

Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

