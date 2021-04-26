Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market is Growing at a CAGR of 8.10% During the Forecast Period

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2020 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during 2021-2026.

An autoimmune disease refers to a medical condition that results from an abnormal immune response to a normally functioning body part. The immune system is unable to distinguish between healthy tissues and potentially harmful antigens in this condition. As a result, it releases proteins called autoantibodies to attack the healthy cells that destroy the functioning cells, tissues, and organs of the body. At present, more than 80 types of autoimmune disorders have been identified by scientists that include type I diabetes, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease. The diagnosis of these diseases requires a combination of physical examination, antinuclear antibody test (ANA), C-reactive protein (CRP), tissue biopsy and X-rays in order to determine the nature and severity of the condition.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Aesku.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), bioMérieux SA (Institut Mérieux), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer Inc.), Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Inova Diagnostics Inc. (Werfen Group S.A.), Myriad Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), SQI Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, disease, test, user and Region

Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables and Assay Kits

Instruments

Breakup by Disease Type:

Systemic Autoimmune Disease

Localized Autoimmune Disease

Breakup by Test Type:

Routine Laboratory Tests

Inflammatory Markers

Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

