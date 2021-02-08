Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast 2025

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to grow from USD 19.0 billion in 2020 to USD 26.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0%, during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.vynzresearch.com/chemicals-materials/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market/request-sample

Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of AAC across the globe are increasing urbanization and industrialization with growth in infrastructural sector, surging focus on green and sound-proof buildings, and rising need for lightweight construction materials.

The autoclaved aerated concrete industry, based on product type, is expected to grow fastest during the projected period in the blocks segment. This is due to their ability to stack in a functional bond with a thin-bed mortar. Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks are suitable for high-level building, pavement construction and construction of railway bridges, thanks to their fast and easy installation and their high thermal efficiency.

Furthermore, because of its high stability and constructive factors, these blocks are one of the most common construction materials, including lightweight, environmentally friendly, easy to decrease (can be conveniently cut) and high strength.

During the forecast era, due to the increasing local real estate construction industry, APAC- China is expected to be the largest and fastest growing sector. Moreover, governments in the region’s development countries are investing in large-scale infrastructure building projects. In addition, increased people’s buying power, rapid urbanization, increasing population and the government’s attempts to provide affordable housing would boost the need for AAC throughout those economies.

Some of the major players operating in the global machine AAC market include Masa GmbH, Isoltech srl, ACICO Industries Co. KSCP, Xella International GmbH, Broco Industries, SOLBET Spolka z o.o., Aircrete Europe B.V., Fast Build Blocks Pvt. Ltd., Wehrhahn GmbH, and AERCON AAC.

More from VynZ Research

Global Image-Guided Surgery Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global image-guided surgery devices market is predicted to grow at 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 6.3 billion by 2024. Image-guided surgery is also known as navigation surgery, it visually correlates intraoperative anatomy with preoperative CT scan. Image-guided surgery devices are used for guiding surgeons during the surgery. It enhances accuracy during the surgery, decreases procedure time, reduces complexity, and insignificant surgical scar.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global intraoperative imaging market is predicted to grow at 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 2.6 billion by 2024. Different products such as mobile c-arms, intraoperative computed tomography, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging, and intraoperative ultrasound are majorly contributing to the intraoperative imaging market size. The market has witnessed significant demand for mobile c-arm over the last few years due to the mounting occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, and expanding number of orthopaedic surgeries.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global dental 3D printing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period, attaining a market size of USD 6.2 billion by 2024. The global dental 3D printing market is growing at a significant rate, due to mounting occurrence dental diseases, expanding geriatric population and mounting need for cosmetic dentistry. Different product and services contributed to the dental 3D printing market size.

Source: VynZ Research

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter